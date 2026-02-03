Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 3 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Tuesday, February 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Feb 03, 2026 8:40 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #Staged

    Gram it: Have you started spotting the new avian visitors in NCR? Here's how some residents visited Surajpur Wetland in Greater Noida, to indulge in bird-watching. This place is known is a suitable breeding ground for waterfowl such as Spot-billed Duck, Lesser-whistling Duck, Cotton Pygmy Goose, Comb Duck and wintering waterfowl such as Red-crested Pochard, Ferruginous Pochard, Bar-headed Goose, Greylag Goose, Common Teal, Northern Shoveler and Gadwall. (Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)
    Gram it: Have you started spotting the new avian visitors in NCR? Here's how some residents visited Surajpur Wetland in Greater Noida, to indulge in bird-watching. This place is known is a suitable breeding ground for waterfowl such as Spot-billed Duck, Lesser-whistling Duck, Cotton Pygmy Goose, Comb Duck and wintering waterfowl such as Red-crested Pochard, Ferruginous Pochard, Bar-headed Goose, Greylag Goose, Common Teal, Northern Shoveler and Gadwall. (Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)

    What: Dr Kings Last Night (I Have a Dream) (Director: Buddhika Damayantha)

    Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

    When: February 2

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Print Age: The Art of Printmaking in the Age of AI Reproduction – 156 prints by more than 100 artists including Picasso, Chagall, Anish Kapoor, Laxma Goud & Jyoti Bhatt

    Where: Dhoomimal Gallery, G-42, Connaught Circus, CP

    When: February 3 to March 14

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

    #CineCall

    What: IHC Samanvay - Indian Languages Festival | Filmmaker Mike Pandey’s five decades of visual storytelling – Gyamo: Queen of the Mountains (Directors: Doel Trivedy & Gautam Pandey)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: February 3

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #CineCall

    What: FILMIT India: INTACH Children’s Film Festival

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: February 3

    Timing: 9am

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Sweet Excess: Crafting Mishti in Bengal – Ishita Dey, Brahma Prakash, Shirin Mehrotra & Kiranmayi Bhushi (moderator)

    Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: February 3

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Harsh Gujral Live

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: February 3

    Timing: 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: The Splendor of Kashmir

    Where: Le Meridien Hotel, Windsor Place, Janpath Road, Connaught Place

    When: February 3 & 4

    Timing: 10am to 5pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line) & Janpath (Violet Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On February 3 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On February 3 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes