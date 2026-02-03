HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 3 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged Gram it: Have you started spotting the new avian visitors in NCR? Here's how some residents visited Surajpur Wetland in Greater Noida, to indulge in bird-watching. This place is known is a suitable breeding ground for waterfowl such as Spot-billed Duck, Lesser-whistling Duck, Cotton Pygmy Goose, Comb Duck and wintering waterfowl such as Red-crested Pochard, Ferruginous Pochard, Bar-headed Goose, Greylag Goose, Common Teal, Northern Shoveler and Gadwall. (Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)

What: Dr Kings Last Night (I Have a Dream) (Director: Buddhika Damayantha)

Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: February 2

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack What: Print Age: The Art of Printmaking in the Age of AI Reproduction – 156 prints by more than 100 artists including Picasso, Chagall, Anish Kapoor, Laxma Goud & Jyoti Bhatt

Where: Dhoomimal Gallery, G-42, Connaught Circus, CP

When: February 3 to March 14

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#CineCall

What: IHC Samanvay - Indian Languages Festival | Filmmaker Mike Pandey’s five decades of visual storytelling – Gyamo: Queen of the Mountains (Directors: Doel Trivedy & Gautam Pandey)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: February 3

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall What: FILMIT India: INTACH Children’s Film Festival

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: February 3

Timing: 9am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk What: Sweet Excess: Crafting Mishti in Bengal – Ishita Dey, Brahma Prakash, Shirin Mehrotra & Kiranmayi Bhushi (moderator)

Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: February 3

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Harsh Gujral Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: February 3

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree What: The Splendor of Kashmir

Where: Le Meridien Hotel, Windsor Place, Janpath Road, Connaught Place

When: February 3 & 4

Timing: 10am to 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line) & Janpath (Violet Line)