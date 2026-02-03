HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 3 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Tuesday, February 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#Staged
What: Dr Kings Last Night (I Have a Dream) (Director: Buddhika Damayantha)
Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: February 2
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Print Age: The Art of Printmaking in the Age of AI Reproduction – 156 prints by more than 100 artists including Picasso, Chagall, Anish Kapoor, Laxma Goud & Jyoti Bhatt
Where: Dhoomimal Gallery, G-42, Connaught Circus, CP
When: February 3 to March 14
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#CineCall
What: IHC Samanvay - Indian Languages Festival | Filmmaker Mike Pandey’s five decades of visual storytelling – Gyamo: Queen of the Mountains (Directors: Doel Trivedy & Gautam Pandey)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 3
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: FILMIT India: INTACH Children’s Film Festival
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: February 3
Timing: 9am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Sweet Excess: Crafting Mishti in Bengal – Ishita Dey, Brahma Prakash, Shirin Mehrotra & Kiranmayi Bhushi (moderator)
Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: February 3
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Harsh Gujral Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: February 3
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: The Splendor of Kashmir
Where: Le Meridien Hotel, Windsor Place, Janpath Road, Connaught Place
When: February 3 & 4
Timing: 10am to 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line) & Janpath (Violet Line)