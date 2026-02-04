HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 4 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Where: Meghdoot Amphitheatre - III, Sangeet Natak Akademi, Rabindra Bhavan, Mandi House

When: February 4

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Where: Mela Ground, Gaur City 1 Area, 804, Sector 4, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad

When: February 4 to 23

Timing: 1pm, 4pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 52 (Blue Line) & Noida Sector 51 (Aqua Line)

Where: SoHo Club, The Ashok, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: February 4

Timing: 11pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: February 4

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

What: Architecture Matters X Shastra – Structure and The Science of Conservation ft Arun Menon

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: February 4

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: The Poetics of the Ordinary – Artworks by Mona Bendre (Curators: Subhra Mazumdar and Gayatri Mathur)