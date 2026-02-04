Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 4 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Wednesday, February 4 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Feb 04, 2026 6:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #Staged

    What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav – Jashn-e-Bachpan | Zaroori Hai…

    Gram it: The city appears to be under siege! A view from the floodplains of the Yamuna river, on a cold winter morning in Delhi, show how fog has enveloped the Capital. As per the weather reports, the minimum temperature is expected to hover at around 9°C today. (Photo: Arun Sankar/AFP)
    Where: Meghdoot Amphitheatre - III, Sangeet Natak Akademi, Rabindra Bhavan, Mandi House

    When: February 4

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Royal Russian Circus

    Where: Mela Ground, Gaur City 1 Area, 804, Sector 4, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad

    When: February 4 to 23

    Timing: 1pm, 4pm & 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 52 (Blue Line) & Noida Sector 51 (Aqua Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: DJ Aerreo Live

    Where: SoHo Club, The Ashok, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

    When: February 4

    Timing: 11pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

    #StepUp

    What: Dvi-itva: Divine Duality ft Kaveri Abrol (Bharatanatyam)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: February 4

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Architecture Matters X Shastra – Structure and The Science of Conservation ft Arun Menon

    Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: February 4

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: The Poetics of the Ordinary – Artworks by Mona Bendre (Curators: Subhra Mazumdar and Gayatri Mathur)

    Where: Art Magnum, 60/2C, Indian Oil Complex, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Yusuf Sarai

    When: February 2 to March 14

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Akal ke Ghode – A Comedy Game Show ft Kaustubh Agarwal, Nishant Suri, Gaurav Kapoor & Devesh Dixit

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: February 4

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: 39th Surajkund International Atmanirbhar Craft Festival 2026

    Where: Surajkund Mela Ground, Surajkund, Faridabad

    When: January 31 to February 15

    Timing: 10am to 10pm

    Entry: 120 (Weekdays) & 180 (Weekends)

    Nearest Metro Station: Badarpur Border (Violet Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

