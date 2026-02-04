HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 4 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged
What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav – Jashn-e-Bachpan | Zaroori Hai…
Where: Meghdoot Amphitheatre - III, Sangeet Natak Akademi, Rabindra Bhavan, Mandi House
When: February 4
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Royal Russian Circus
Where: Mela Ground, Gaur City 1 Area, 804, Sector 4, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad
When: February 4 to 23
Timing: 1pm, 4pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 52 (Blue Line) & Noida Sector 51 (Aqua Line)
#TuneIn
What: DJ Aerreo Live
Where: SoHo Club, The Ashok, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: February 4
Timing: 11pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Dvi-itva: Divine Duality ft Kaveri Abrol (Bharatanatyam)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 4
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Architecture Matters X Shastra – Structure and The Science of Conservation ft Arun Menon
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 4
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: The Poetics of the Ordinary – Artworks by Mona Bendre (Curators: Subhra Mazumdar and Gayatri Mathur)
Where: Art Magnum, 60/2C, Indian Oil Complex, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Yusuf Sarai
When: February 2 to March 14
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Akal ke Ghode – A Comedy Game Show ft Kaustubh Agarwal, Nishant Suri, Gaurav Kapoor & Devesh Dixit
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: February 4
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: 39th Surajkund International Atmanirbhar Craft Festival 2026
Where: Surajkund Mela Ground, Surajkund, Faridabad
When: January 31 to February 15
Timing: 10am to 10pm
Entry: ₹120 (Weekdays) & ₹180 (Weekends)
Nearest Metro Station: Badarpur Border (Violet Line)