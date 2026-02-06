HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 6 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn What: Kilimanjaro Live Gram it: Spring can be noticed in the step of Delhiites as they cross the city's intersections where flowers have begun to bloom and welcome spring season. Here's how youngsters are stopping by to soak in the beauty of the tulips at Mandi House. (Photo: ANI)

Where: Room Xo, Xo Bar, Aipl Joy Central, Sector 65, Gurugram

When: February 6

Timing: 10pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

#ArtAttack What: 17th India Art Fair

Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds (Gate 6), Okhla

When: Feb 6 (11am-7pm), Feb 7 & 8 (10am-7pm)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line) & Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)

#Staged What: IHC Samanvay 2026 – Indian Languages Festival | Purva Rang – Performance ft Ajit Singh Palawat & Ipshita Chakraborty (Concept : Prof Pushpesh Pant)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: February 6

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged What: Dastan-e-Irfan-e-Buddh ft Rajesh Kumar & Poonam Girdhani (Director: Mahmood Farooqui)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: February 6

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Delhi Literature Festival 2026 – Sahitya, Sanskriti aur Samriddhi

Where: Amphitheatre, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath Building, Janpath

When: February 6 to 8

Timing: 4pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#Staged What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Nazeernama (Language: Urdu; Director: Bishna Chouhan)

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: February 6

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#FleaSpree What: Premium – Fashion, Jewellery & Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, 1 CBD, Maharaja Surajmal Road

When: February 6 & 7

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Karkarduma (Blue Line)

