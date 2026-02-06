HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 6 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn
What: Kilimanjaro Live
Where: Room Xo, Xo Bar, Aipl Joy Central, Sector 65, Gurugram
When: February 6
Timing: 10pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
#ArtAttack
What: 17th India Art Fair
Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds (Gate 6), Okhla
When: Feb 6 (11am-7pm), Feb 7 & 8 (10am-7pm)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line) & Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)
#Staged
What: IHC Samanvay 2026 – Indian Languages Festival | Purva Rang – Performance ft Ajit Singh Palawat & Ipshita Chakraborty (Concept : Prof Pushpesh Pant)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 6
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Dastan-e-Irfan-e-Buddh ft Rajesh Kumar & Poonam Girdhani (Director: Mahmood Farooqui)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: February 6
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Delhi Literature Festival 2026 – Sahitya, Sanskriti aur Samriddhi
Where: Amphitheatre, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath Building, Janpath
When: February 6 to 8
Timing: 4pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Nazeernama (Language: Urdu; Director: Bishna Chouhan)
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: February 6
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: Premium – Fashion, Jewellery & Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, 1 CBD, Maharaja Surajmal Road
When: February 6 & 7
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Karkarduma (Blue Line)
