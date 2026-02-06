Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 6 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Friday, February 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Feb 06, 2026 6:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #TuneIn

    What: Kilimanjaro Live

    Gram it: Spring can be noticed in the step of Delhiites as they cross the city's intersections where flowers have begun to bloom and welcome spring season. Here's how youngsters are stopping by to soak in the beauty of the tulips at Mandi House. (Photo: ANI)
    Gram it: Spring can be noticed in the step of Delhiites as they cross the city's intersections where flowers have begun to bloom and welcome spring season. Here's how youngsters are stopping by to soak in the beauty of the tulips at Mandi House. (Photo: ANI)

    Where: Room Xo, Xo Bar, Aipl Joy Central, Sector 65, Gurugram

    When: February 6

    Timing: 10pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

    #ArtAttack

    What: 17th India Art Fair

    Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds (Gate 6), Okhla

    When: Feb 6 (11am-7pm), Feb 7 & 8 (10am-7pm)

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line) & Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)

    #Staged

    What: IHC Samanvay 2026 – Indian Languages Festival | Purva Rang – Performance ft Ajit Singh Palawat & Ipshita Chakraborty (Concept : Prof Pushpesh Pant)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: February 6

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: Dastan-e-Irfan-e-Buddh ft Rajesh Kumar & Poonam Girdhani (Director: Mahmood Farooqui)

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

    When: February 6

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Delhi Literature Festival 2026 – Sahitya, Sanskriti aur Samriddhi

    Where: Amphitheatre, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath Building, Janpath

    When: February 6 to 8

    Timing: 4pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Nazeernama (Language: Urdu; Director: Bishna Chouhan)

    Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

    When: February 6

    Timing: 5pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Premium – Fashion, Jewellery & Lifestyle Exhibition

    Where: The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, 1 CBD, Maharaja Surajmal Road

    When: February 6 & 7

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Karkarduma (Blue Line)

    For more, follow HTCity Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On February 6 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On February 6 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes