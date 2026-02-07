HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 7 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn
What: HT City Unwind ft Jasmine Sandlers, Jazzy B, R Cruze, Dhaiya the Rapper, Harjinder Mani
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Gate 13), Pragati Vihar
When: February 7 & 8
Timing: Noon to 10pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium on the Violet Line
What: Root for Mangroves ft Armaan Malik
Where: Leisure Valley Ground, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: February 7
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: 17th India Art Fair
Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds (Gate 6), Okhla
When: February 7 & 8 (10am-7pm)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line) & Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)
#Staged
What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Ek Lamhaa Zindagi – A Love Story 1938-1979 (Directors: Makarand Deshpande & Juhi Babbar Soni)
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: February 7
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: Celebrate the Soul of Ethiopia – traditional dances, music, drama, art, culture, and authentic Ethiopian food
Where: Ethiopian Cultural Centre, 7/50 G, Niti Marg, Chanakyapuri
When: February 7
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: Free (+91 7428077338 / +91 7428077339)
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: IHC Samanvay 2026 – Indian Languages Festival | Rajasthani folk and Sufi music performance by Barmer Boys ft Manganiyar trio of Bhura Khan, Magada Khan & Sawai Khan
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 7
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Orange: A Short Documentary on Mental health
Where: Lecture Room I, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: February 7
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
