    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 7 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Saturday, February 7 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Feb 07, 2026 9:09 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #TuneIn

    What: HT City Unwind ft Jasmine Sandlers, Jazzy B, R Cruze, Dhaiya the Rapper, Harjinder Mani

    Gram it: Believe it to be true! This newly built cruise, as seen at the banks of the Yamuna River in Delhi, is being prepared for residents and tourists in the city to soak in a luxury sailing experience. The Delhi government is set to launch this as part of its larger riverfront tourism and recreation plan. Wanna hop on? (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
    Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Gate 13), Pragati Vihar

    When: February 7 & 8

    Timing: Noon to 10pm

    Entry: www.district.in

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium on the Violet Line

    #TuneIn

    What: Root for Mangroves ft Armaan Malik

    Where: Leisure Valley Ground, Sector 29, Gurugram

    When: February 7

    Timing: 7.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: 17th India Art Fair

    Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds (Gate 6), Okhla

    When: February 7 & 8 (10am-7pm)

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line) & Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)

    #Staged

    What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Ek Lamhaa Zindagi – A Love Story 1938-1979 (Directors: Makarand Deshpande & Juhi Babbar Soni)

    Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

    When: February 7

    Timing: 5pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Celebrate the Soul of Ethiopia – traditional dances, music, drama, art, culture, and authentic Ethiopian food

    Where: Ethiopian Cultural Centre, 7/50 G, Niti Marg, Chanakyapuri

    When: February 7

    Timing: 11am to 9pm

    Entry: Free (+91 7428077338 / +91 7428077339)

    Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: IHC Samanvay 2026 – Indian Languages Festival | Rajasthani folk and Sufi music performance by Barmer Boys ft Manganiyar trio of Bhura Khan, Magada Khan & Sawai Khan

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: February 7

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #CineCall

    What: Orange: A Short Documentary on Mental health

    Where: Lecture Room I, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate

    When: February 7

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow HTCity Delhi Junction

    © 2026 HindustanTimes