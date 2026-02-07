HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 7 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: HT City Unwind ft Jasmine Sandlers, Jazzy B, R Cruze, Dhaiya the Rapper, Harjinder Mani

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Gate 13), Pragati Vihar

When: February 7 & 8

Timing: Noon to 10pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium on the Violet Line

What: Root for Mangroves ft Armaan Malik

Where: Leisure Valley Ground, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: February 7

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds (Gate 6), Okhla

When: February 7 & 8 (10am-7pm)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line) & Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: February 7

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#FleaSpree

What: Celebrate the Soul of Ethiopia – traditional dances, music, drama, art, culture, and authentic Ethiopian food