News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 1

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 1

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 01, 2024 11:51 AM IST

The day of January 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

It's the first day of 2024, and new beginnings call for positive vibes as well as engaging events. So here's presenting the Catch It Live section for today, which has a lot to offer to culturally-tuned Delhiites.

Catch it Live on January 1
Catch it Live on January 1

#FleaSpree

In its 38th edition, this festival has 170 stalls step-up by artisans from 22 Indian states and union territories.
In its 38th edition, this festival has 170 stalls step-up by artisans from 22 Indian states and union territories.

What: 38th Annual Dastkari Haat Crafts Bazaar

Where: Dilli Haat, INA

When: Jan 1 to 15

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: 30

Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow and Pink Lines)

 

#JustForLaughs

Comic Aakash Gupta, famous for his "Excuse me, brother" joke, will be performing his new set at the show.
Comic Aakash Gupta, famous for his "Excuse me, brother" joke, will be performing his new set at the show.

What: Aakash Gupta – Brand New Show

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: Jan 1

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

As a tribute to renowned playwright late Safdar Hashmi, this event will have art exhibitions, street plays, music performances, poetry sessions, etc.
As a tribute to renowned playwright late Safdar Hashmi, this event will have art exhibitions, street plays, music performances, poetry sessions, etc.

What: 35th Safdar Hashmi Memorial

Where: HKS Surjeet Bhawan, 10-12 Indrajit Gupta Marg, near ITO

When: Jan 1

Timing: 12.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

Vocalist Aditi Sharma and guitarist Mayank are two halves of a blues and rock duo.
Vocalist Aditi Sharma and guitarist Mayank are two halves of a blues and rock duo.

What: Monday Blues Folk Jazz ft Aditi & Mayank Duo

Where: The Piano Man, Commercial Complex B-6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave

When: Jan 1

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

This solo art show has works of artist Roop Chand, created using acrylic as a medium.
This solo art show has works of artist Roop Chand, created using acrylic as a medium.

What: Journey of Devotion

Where: RCIFA Gallery, 23 Central Market, Ashok Vihar, Phase-1

When: Jan 1 to Feb 9

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Keshav Puram (Red Line)

