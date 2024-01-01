HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 1
The day of January 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
It's the first day of 2024, and new beginnings call for positive vibes as well as engaging events. So here's presenting the Catch It Live section for today, which has a lot to offer to culturally-tuned Delhiites.
#FleaSpree
What: 38th Annual Dastkari Haat Crafts Bazaar
Where: Dilli Haat, INA
When: Jan 1 to 15
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: ₹30
Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow and Pink Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Aakash Gupta – Brand New Show
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: Jan 1
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: 35th Safdar Hashmi Memorial
Where: HKS Surjeet Bhawan, 10-12 Indrajit Gupta Marg, near ITO
When: Jan 1
Timing: 12.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Monday Blues Folk Jazz ft Aditi & Mayank Duo
Where: The Piano Man, Commercial Complex B-6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave
When: Jan 1
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Journey of Devotion
Where: RCIFA Gallery, 23 Central Market, Ashok Vihar, Phase-1
When: Jan 1 to Feb 9
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Keshav Puram (Red Line)