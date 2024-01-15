HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 15
The day of January 15 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
True it's cold, but untrue that it's not happening. Wondering what? The culture scene of the Capital! Here are all the cool events in Delhi-NCR that you must check out today:
#TuneIn
What: What Duo
Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram
When: Jan 15
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Flower of Fire – The Life and Art of Gopal Ghose
Where: DAG, 22A, Janpath Road, Windsor Place
When: 22 Dec 2023 to Jan 25
Timing: 10.30am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Big Mic ft Appurv Gupta
Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village
When: Jan 15
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Magic Show ft OP Sharma Jr
Where: Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Auditorium, 24, Pocket C, Nehru Nagar II, Ghaziabad
When: December 15
Timing: 3.30pm & 6.30pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Shaheed Sthal (Red Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Dastkar Haat | Craft & Design 2024
Where: Nature Bazaar, Andheria Modh, Chhatarpur
When: Jan 11 to 22
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: ₹40
Nearest Metro Station: Chattarpur (Yellow Line)