News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 15

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 15, 2024 02:04 AM IST

The day of January 15 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

True it's cold, but untrue that it's not happening. Wondering what? The culture scene of the Capital! Here are all the cool events in Delhi-NCR that you must check out today:

Catch it live on January 15
#TuneIn

This evening of jazz music will have guitarist-composer Shailendra Wakhlu showcase his mastery over improvisation-based music. Alongside, singer Hiya Rukhsaar will enthrall with a melismatic control over her dark and velvety tone.
What: What Duo

Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram

When: Jan 15

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

This exhibition is based on the artist’s finished works, sketches and notes, and draws on new archival research on his life.
What: Flower of Fire – The Life and Art of Gopal Ghose

Where: DAG, 22A, Janpath Road, Windsor Place

When: 22 Dec 2023 to Jan 25

Timing: 10.30am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

Comic Appurv Gupta will perform live today.
What: The Big Mic ft Appurv Gupta

Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village

When: Jan 15

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#Staged

OP Sharma Jr is a professional magician from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, who has been practicing magic for over 47 years and has earned the reputation of being the fastest magician in the world.
What: Magic Show ft OP Sharma Jr

Where: Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Auditorium, 24, Pocket C, Nehru Nagar II, Ghaziabad

When: December 15

Timing: 3.30pm & 6.30pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Shaheed Sthal (Red Line)

#FleaSpree

At this fair, the hand crafted and handloom products present a fusion of tradition and style.
What: Dastkar Haat | Craft & Design 2024

Where: Nature Bazaar, Andheria Modh, Chhatarpur

When: Jan 11 to 22

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: 40

Nearest Metro Station: Chattarpur (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

