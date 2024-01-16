close_game
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 16

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 16, 2024 12:49 PM IST

The day of January 16 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Here's all that's happening in the culture scene of Delhi-NCR today:

#TuneIn

Jo Beyer is a German drummer and composer whose music is coupled with his signature emotive expression.
What: Jo

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar

When: Jan 16

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

Artworks of Pandit Khairnar and Rajendra Dhawan are on display at this show.
What: Anunada: Between Spaces

Where: Threshold Art Gallery, C-221, Sarvodaya Enclave

When: Jan 16 to March 1

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Clats And Clans ft Manu Abhishek

Where: Depot48, M9, Greater Kailaksh II

When: Jan 16

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

