HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 16
Jan 16, 2024 12:49 PM IST
The day of January 16 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Here's all that's happening in the culture scene of Delhi-NCR today:
#TuneIn
What: Jo
Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar
When: Jan 16
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Anunada: Between Spaces
Where: Threshold Art Gallery, C-221, Sarvodaya Enclave
When: Jan 16 to March 1
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Clats And Clans ft Manu Abhishek
Where: Depot48, M9, Greater Kailaksh II
When: Jan 16
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
