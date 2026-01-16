HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 16 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn
What: Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival ft Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam
Where: Baansera Park, Sarai Kale Khan
When: January 16
Timing: 4pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Sarai Kale Khan Nizamuddin (Pink Line)
#TuneIn
What: Anuv Jain – Dastakhat India Tour
Where: JLN Stadium (Gate 14), Pragati Vihar, Lodhi Road
When: January 16
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Kalrav Sunday Club Theatre Festival 2026 | Premchand ki Ladkiyan (Director: Jayanta Rabha)
Where: Abhimanch, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: January 15 & 16
Timing: 4pm & 6.30pm
Entry: www.nsd.gov.in
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Find Your Rhythm ft Luke Coutinho
Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan
When: January 16
Timing: 3pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#CineCall
What: Broadway, Bars, and Fortune
Where: Lecture Room I, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: January 16
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Duo ft Shreya Priyam & Shashi Dhiman
Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram
When: January 16
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)