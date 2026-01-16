Edit Profile
crown
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 16 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Friday, January 16 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Jan 16, 2026 11:37 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #TuneIn

    What: Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival ft Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam

    Gram it: Indian naval band performs during the rehearsals for forthcoming Republic Day parade. Soldiers from various defence forces have been practicing at Kartavya Path amid dense fog and cold mornings. (Photo: Kamal Kishore/PTI)
    Where: Baansera Park, Sarai Kale Khan

    When: January 16

    Timing: 4pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Sarai Kale Khan Nizamuddin (Pink Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Anuv Jain – Dastakhat India Tour

    Where: JLN Stadium (Gate 14), Pragati Vihar, Lodhi Road

    When: January 16

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: Kalrav Sunday Club Theatre Festival 2026 | Premchand ki Ladkiyan (Director: Jayanta Rabha)

    Where: Abhimanch, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

    When: January 15 & 16

    Timing: 4pm & 6.30pm

    Entry: www.nsd.gov.in

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #LitTalk

    What: Find Your Rhythm ft Luke Coutinho

    Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

    When: January 16

    Timing: 3pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

    #CineCall

    What: Broadway, Bars, and Fortune

    Where: Lecture Room I, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate

    When: January 16

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: The Duo ft Shreya Priyam & Shashi Dhiman

    Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram

    When: January 16

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

