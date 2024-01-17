close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 18

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 18

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 17, 2024 11:58 PM IST

The day of January 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Here's all that's hot and happening on this Thursday of a cold January in Delhi-NCR:

Catch it live on January 18
Catch it live on January 18

#Staged

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here
Organised by Indian Council for Cultural Relations and Ministry of External Affairs, this event will have ballet performances by prominent Indian and international dance-drama troupes.
Organised by Indian Council for Cultural Relations and Ministry of External Affairs, this event will have ballet performances by prominent Indian and international dance-drama troupes.

What: India International Ramayana Mela 2024

Where: Purana Qila (Old Fort), Mathura Road

When: Jan 18 to 21

Timing: 11.30am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#ArtAttack

Works of Nandan Purkayastha, a self-taught artist trained in fashion design, are displayed at this exhibition curated by art historian Uma Nair.
Works of Nandan Purkayastha, a self-taught artist trained in fashion design, are displayed at this exhibition curated by art historian Uma Nair.

What: Genesis – Solo show by Nandan Purkayastha

Where: Centre of Contemporary Art, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: Jan 18 to 23

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#Staged

This Hindi comedy play is directed by Rajesh Babbar. Presented by Pratibimb Kala Darpan. its story revolves around an unsuccessful lawyer who meets an un-successful criminal (bookseller) who is in jail for the murder of his wife.
This Hindi comedy play is directed by Rajesh Babbar. Presented by Pratibimb Kala Darpan. its story revolves around an unsuccessful lawyer who meets an un-successful criminal (bookseller) who is in jail for the murder of his wife.

What: Ek Tu Aur Ek Main

Where: Muktadhara Auditorium, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, Gole Market

When: Jan 18

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)

#CineCall

What: Protecting Paradise

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

This evening of classical dance and music will have a vocal recital by Vidhi Sharma. She will be accompanied by Kiran Kumar (flute), Satish Solanki (percussion) and Gaurav Rajput (tabla).
This evening of classical dance and music will have a vocal recital by Vidhi Sharma. She will be accompanied by Kiran Kumar (flute), Satish Solanki (percussion) and Gaurav Rajput (tabla).

What: Shradhanjali ft Vidhi Sharma

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#StepUp 

Contemporary dancer Nanda Kumar will perform on day one of the Sopan festival.
Contemporary dancer Nanda Kumar will perform on day one of the Sopan festival.

What: Sopan Festival

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: Jan 18 to 21

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Open Mic ft Daahab Chishti

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: Jan 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On