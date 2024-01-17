HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 18
The day of January 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Here's all that's hot and happening on this Thursday of a cold January in Delhi-NCR:
What: India International Ramayana Mela 2024
Where: Purana Qila (Old Fort), Mathura Road
When: Jan 18 to 21
Timing: 11.30am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
What: Genesis – Solo show by Nandan Purkayastha
Where: Centre of Contemporary Art, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: Jan 18 to 23
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
What: Ek Tu Aur Ek Main
Where: Muktadhara Auditorium, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, Gole Market
When: Jan 18
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)
What: Protecting Paradise
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Jan 18
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
What: Shradhanjali ft Vidhi Sharma
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Jan 18
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
What: Sopan Festival
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg
When: Jan 18 to 21
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
What: Open Mic ft Daahab Chishti
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: Jan 18
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)