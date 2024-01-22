HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 22
The day of January 22 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
After having watched Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya today, here's all that will potentially keep you engaged:
#StepUp
What: Swarna Saroja
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg
When: Jan 22
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Bharatmuni Rang Utsav | Mrija
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: Jan 22 to 25
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
What: Dastan-e-Mir: Agle Zamane Mein Koi Mir Bhi Tha
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Jan 22
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Indian Ceramics Triennale 2024
Where: Arthshila Delhi, B-19/1, Pocket B, Okhla Phase-II
When: Jan 19 to March 31
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jasola Apollo (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gem of a Person ft Devesh Dixit
Where: Auro Kitchen and Bar, DDA Shopping Complex, 201 Sri Aurobindo Palace Market, Hauz Khas
When: Jan 22
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Enchanting Ladakh 2024
Where: Dilli Haat, INA
When: Jan 16 to 31
Timing: 10am to 9pm
Entry: ₹30
Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat - INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)