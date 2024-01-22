close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 22

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 22

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 22, 2024 01:10 AM IST

The day of January 22 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

After having watched Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya today, here's all that will potentially keep you engaged:

Catch It Live on January 22
Catch It Live on January 22

#StepUp

Bharatanatyam exponent Rama Vaidyanathan will present a recital to pay tribute to Padma Bhushan awardee late Saroja Vaidyanathan.
Bharatanatyam exponent Rama Vaidyanathan will present a recital to pay tribute to Padma Bhushan awardee late Saroja Vaidyanathan.

What: Swarna Saroja

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg

When: Jan 22

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

A scene from the play Mrija, which is written and directed by Tapobrati Das Samaddar.
A scene from the play Mrija, which is written and directed by Tapobrati Das Samaddar.

What: Bharatmuni Rang Utsav | Mrija

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: Jan 22 to 25

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Dastangos Darain Shahidi and Mahmood Farooqui will present this dastan that is produced by Anusha Rizvi.
Dastangos Darain Shahidi and Mahmood Farooqui will present this dastan that is produced by Anusha Rizvi.

What: Dastan-e-Mir: Agle Zamane Mein Koi Mir Bhi Tha

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 22

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

Displayed at this Triennale are works of over 60 Indian and international artists, from 12 countries, under the theme of Common Ground.
Displayed at this Triennale are works of over 60 Indian and international artists, from 12 countries, under the theme of Common Ground.

What: Indian Ceramics Triennale 2024

Where: Arthshila Delhi, B-19/1, Pocket B, Okhla Phase-II

When: Jan 19 to March 31

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jasola Apollo (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gem of a Person ft Devesh Dixit

Where: Auro Kitchen and Bar, DDA Shopping Complex, 201 Sri Aurobindo Palace Market, Hauz Khas

When: Jan 22

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

This is the fifth edition of this festival, which is organised annually to showcase the rich arts of Ladakh. Ranging from handicrafts and handlooms to foods, there's a lot to explore here. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
This is the fifth edition of this festival, which is organised annually to showcase the rich arts of Ladakh. Ranging from handicrafts and handlooms to foods, there's a lot to explore here. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

What: Enchanting Ladakh 2024

Where: Dilli Haat, INA

When: Jan 16 to 31

Timing: 10am to 9pm

Entry: 30

Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat - INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

