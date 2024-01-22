HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 23
The day of January 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Today, Parakram Diwas commemorates the 126th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. So alongside indulging in other cultural events, do catch the film screening in the city that pays tribute to his contribution in India's freedom movement.
#Staged
What: Bharatmuni Rang Utsav
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: Jan 22 to 25
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Today and Forever
Where: Surrendra Paul Art Gallery, Sangeet Shyamala, Block A, Vasant Vihar
When: January 11 to 27
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Talking About Death ft Badal Sharma
Where: The Comedy Cookie, F-15-A, Vijay Nagar Marg, Hudson Lane
When: Jan 23
Timing: 3.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: GTB Nagar (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Meschugge 2.0 ft Klezmer Connection Trio
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Jan 23
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Saga of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Singapore
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: Jan 23
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
