News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 23

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 23

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 22, 2024 05:01 PM IST

The day of January 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Today, Parakram Diwas commemorates the 126th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. So alongside indulging in other cultural events, do catch the film screening in the city that pays tribute to his contribution in India's freedom movement.

#Staged

What: Bharatmuni Rang Utsav

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: Jan 22 to 25

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

This exhibition displays recent works of artists Anju Kaushik and Neeraja Divate.
What: Today and Forever

Where: Surrendra Paul Art Gallery, Sangeet Shyamala, Block A, Vasant Vihar

When: January 11 to 27

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Talking About Death ft Badal Sharma

Where: The Comedy Cookie, F-15-A, Vijay Nagar Marg, Hudson Lane

When: Jan 23

Timing: 3.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: GTB Nagar (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

The word Meschugge means people who are a little crazy, and the same applies to this trio which will perform in the memory of victims of the Holocaust. Sounds that depict joy, sadness and sensuality will take centrestage at this event presented in collaboration with Austrian Cultural Forum.
What: Meschugge 2.0 ft Klezmer Connection Trio

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 23

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

Directed by Lakshmi Raman Venkat, this documentary film will be screened to mark the birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. It captures the time when he called on the Indian diaspora to march on to Delhi and oust the British government from India.
What: Saga of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Singapore

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 23

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

