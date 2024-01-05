close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 5

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 5

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 05, 2024 12:00 AM IST

The day of January 5 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Let the weekend vibe set in already. If you need help with it. We are happy to help with where all you must be tonight!

Catch It Live on January 5.
Catch It Live on January 5.

#JustForLaughs

Comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi recently dabbled in acting and featured in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.
Comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi recently dabbled in acting and featured in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

What: Kisi Ko Batana Mat ft Anubhav Singh Bassi

Where: NCUI Auditorium, 3, Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg

When: Jan 5

Timing: 3pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

This photography exhibition shows how artist Anne Garde captures the essence of Rajasthan's sandy hot roads, immortalising men and women akin to divine beings.
This photography exhibition shows how artist Anne Garde captures the essence of Rajasthan's sandy hot roads, immortalising men and women akin to divine beings.

What: Shiva Blues

Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: Jan 5 to 15

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Info for caption: This photography exhibition has works of artist Anne Garde

#TuneIn

Ustad Wasifuddin Dagar & Vidushi Madhumita Ray will perform in honour of Indian reformer Raja Rammohun Roy.
Ustad Wasifuddin Dagar & Vidushi Madhumita Ray will perform in honour of Indian reformer Raja Rammohun Roy.

What: Dhrupad recital | Ustad Wasifuddin Dagar & Vidushi Madhumita Ray

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 5

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#StepUp

Delhi-based artistes Anjali Munjal and Muskaan, disciples of Guru Vidha Lal, will perform during this Kathak recital.
Delhi-based artistes Anjali Munjal and Muskaan, disciples of Guru Vidha Lal, will perform during this Kathak recital.

What: IIC Double Bill | Kathak Duet Recital

Where: India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 5

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

Visit Noida Haat to soak in the festive vibe of Lohri. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap)
Visit Noida Haat to soak in the festive vibe of Lohri. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap)

What: Lohri Dhamaka

Where: Noida Haat, Sector 33A, Noida

When: Jan 4 to 13

Timing: 11am to 8.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 34 (Blue Line)

