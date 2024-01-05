HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 5
#JustForLaughs
What: Kisi Ko Batana Mat ft Anubhav Singh Bassi
Where: NCUI Auditorium, 3, Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg
When: Jan 5
Timing: 3pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Shiva Blues
Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: Jan 5 to 15
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Info for caption: This photography exhibition has works of artist Anne Garde
#TuneIn
What: Dhrupad recital | Ustad Wasifuddin Dagar & Vidushi Madhumita Ray
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Jan 5
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: IIC Double Bill | Kathak Duet Recital
Where: India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: Jan 5
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Lohri Dhamaka
Where: Noida Haat, Sector 33A, Noida
When: Jan 4 to 13
Timing: 11am to 8.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 34 (Blue Line)
