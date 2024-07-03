 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 3 - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jul 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 3

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 03, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The day of July 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Tradition in Art: Madhubani's Timeless Beauty

Catch It Live on July 3
Catch It Live on July 3

Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 1 to 5

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: Himakara

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: July 3

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Amar & Vatsal

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar

When: July 3

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Festival Creations

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6, Bhagwan Das Road

When: July 3 to 6

Timing: 10.30am to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 3
© 2024 HindustanTimes
