Friday, Jun 14, 2024
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 14

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 14, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The day of June 14 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#TuneIn

What: HT City Friday Jam Season 9

Catch It Live on June 14
Catch It Live on June 14

Where: Amphitheatre, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram

When: June 14 to July 8 (Every Friday)

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line) and Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

Entry: Free

#StepUp

What: Nayanam | Bharatanatyam Recital ft Apeksha Niranjan

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 14

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Ek-Jute

Where: National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, Pragati Maidan

When: June 11 to 25

Timing: 10am to 5.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Indraprastha (Blue Line)

#Staged

What: Chakravyuh

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: June 14 to 16

Timing: 4pm to 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Bihari Baabus ft Shreya, Manish & Pawan

Where: Lightroom, 12A, Deer Park, Hauz Khas

When: June 14

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

Friday, June 14, 2024
