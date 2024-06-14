HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 14

#TuneIn
What: HT City Friday Jam Season 9
Where: Amphitheatre, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram
Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how
When: June 14 to July 8 (Every Friday)
Timing: 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line) and Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
Entry: Free
#StepUp
What: Nayanam | Bharatanatyam Recital ft Apeksha Niranjan
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 14
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Ek-Jute
Where: National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, Pragati Maidan
When: June 11 to 25
Timing: 10am to 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Indraprastha (Blue Line)
#Staged
What: Chakravyuh
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: June 14 to 16
Timing: 4pm to 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Bihari Baabus ft Shreya, Manish & Pawan
Where: Lightroom, 12A, Deer Park, Hauz Khas
When: June 14
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)