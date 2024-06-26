 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 26 - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jun 26, 2024
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 26

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 26, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The day of June 26 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#StepUp

What: Echoes Of Narciss-Us ft Sudip Chakraborty

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 26

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: The Great Nicobar Betrayal

Where: Studio Safdar, 2253E Shadi Khampur, Guru Nanak Nagar

When: June 26

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Shadipur (Blue Line)

#CineCall

What: Celebrating Spain's Iconic Film Directors | Viridiana

Where: India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: June 26

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Just Joking ft Swati Sachdeva & Nishant Suri

Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: June 26

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Streets, Homes, Landfills: Women in City's Waste Management

Where: LTC, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: June 21 to 26

Timing: 9am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

