HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 26

#StepUp
What: Echoes Of Narciss-Us ft Sudip Chakraborty
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 26
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: The Great Nicobar Betrayal
Where: Studio Safdar, 2253E Shadi Khampur, Guru Nanak Nagar
When: June 26
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Shadipur (Blue Line)
#CineCall
What: Celebrating Spain's Iconic Film Directors | Viridiana
Where: India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: June 26
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Just Joking ft Swati Sachdeva & Nishant Suri
Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat
When: June 26
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Streets, Homes, Landfills: Women in City's Waste Management
Where: LTC, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: June 21 to 26
Timing: 9am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)