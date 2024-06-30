HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 30

#ArtAttackWhat: AnandaWhere: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: June 27 to 30Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #StagedWhat: What's In A SurnameWhere: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: June 30Timing: 7pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #TuneInWhat: SoHumbleWhere: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, GurugramWhen: June 30Timing: 8.30pmEntry: www.thepianoman.inNearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line) #FleaSpreeWhat: Adaah Shopaholic ExhibitionWhere: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, Golf Course Road, Sector 56, GurugramWhen: June 30 & July 1Timing: 11am to 8pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction