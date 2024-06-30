 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 30 - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 30

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 30, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The day of June 30 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Ananda

Catch It Live on June 30
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 27 to 30

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#Staged

What: What's In A Surname

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 30

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: SoHumble

Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Gurugram

When: June 30

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

 

#FleaSpree

What: Adaah Shopaholic Exhibition

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, Golf Course Road, Sector 56, Gurugram

When: June 30 & July 1

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 30
© 2024 HindustanTimes
