HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 30

#ArtAttack What: Ananda Catch It Live on June 30

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 27 to 30

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: What's In A Surname

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 30

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: SoHumble

Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Gurugram

When: June 30

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Adaah Shopaholic Exhibition

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, Golf Course Road, Sector 56, Gurugram

When: June 30 & July 1

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

