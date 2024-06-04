HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 4

#ArtAttack What: Madras Modern: Regionalism & Identity Catch It Live on June 4

Where: DAG, 22A Janpath Road, Windsor Place

When: June 2 to July 6

Timing: 10.30am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: From Mental Health to Mental Wealth

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 4

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gangsters ft Madhur Virli

Where: Nerds of Comedy Studio, House no 68, Ground Floor, Satya Niketan

When: June 4

Timing: 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Homewrecker ft Navin Noronha

Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: June 4

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

