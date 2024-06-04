HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 4

#ArtAttack
What: Madras Modern: Regionalism & Identity
Where: DAG, 22A Janpath Road, Windsor Place
When: June 2 to July 6
Timing: 10.30am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: From Mental Health to Mental Wealth
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 4
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gangsters ft Madhur Virli
Where: Nerds of Comedy Studio, House no 68, Ground Floor, Satya Niketan
When: June 4
Timing: 8.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Homewrecker ft Navin Noronha
Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat
When: June 4
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)