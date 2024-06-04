 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 4 - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 4

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 04, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The day of June 4 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Madras Modern: Regionalism & Identity

Catch It Live on June 4
Where: DAG, 22A Janpath Road, Windsor Place

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

When: June 2 to July 6

Timing: 10.30am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: From Mental Health to Mental Wealth

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 4

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gangsters ft Madhur Virli

Where: Nerds of Comedy Studio, House no 68, Ground Floor, Satya Niketan

When: June 4

Timing: 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Homewrecker ft Navin Noronha

Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: June 4

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 4
