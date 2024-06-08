HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 8

#ArtAttack
What: Set Adrift on Memory Bliss
Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 6 to 18
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Quarterly Baithak | Sitar Recital ft Amitava Chatterjee
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: June 8
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Purane Chawal
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: June 8
Timing: 5pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Films and Movement Journies | Majma
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 7 to 9
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Oh No! ft Urooj Ashfaq
Where: Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House
When: June 8
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)