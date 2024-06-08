HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 8

#ArtAttack What: Set Adrift on Memory Bliss Catch It Live on June 8

Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 6 to 18

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Quarterly Baithak | Sitar Recital ft Amitava Chatterjee

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: June 8

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: Purane Chawal

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: June 8

Timing: 5pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Films and Movement Journies | Majma

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 7 to 9

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Oh No! ft Urooj Ashfaq

Where: Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House

When: June 8

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

