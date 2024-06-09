 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 9 - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 09, 2024
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 9

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 09, 2024 08:00 AM IST

The day of June 9 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#DelhiTalkies

What: India vs Pakistan ICC Men`s T20 World Cup | Fan Park

Catch It Live on June 9
Catch It Live on June 9

Where: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Outer Peripheral Area, ITO

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

When: June 9

Timing: 3.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Neatest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Massarat

Where: Bruno Art Gallery, Savitri Cinema Complex, Block E, Greater Kailash II

When: June 8 to 28

Timing: Noon to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#StepUp

What: Prem Deewani Meera

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: June 9

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: Chai Kahaani

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 9

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Mid-Life Ghabrahat ft Angad Singh Ranyal

Where: Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram

When: June 9

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 9
© 2024 HindustanTimes
