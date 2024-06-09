HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 9

#DelhiTalkies
What: India vs Pakistan ICC Men`s T20 World Cup | Fan Park
Where: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Outer Peripheral Area, ITO
When: June 9
Timing: 3.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Neatest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Massarat
Where: Bruno Art Gallery, Savitri Cinema Complex, Block E, Greater Kailash II
When: June 8 to 28
Timing: Noon to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#StepUp
What: Prem Deewani Meera
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: June 9
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Chai Kahaani
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 9
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Mid-Life Ghabrahat ft Angad Singh Ranyal
Where: Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram
When: June 9
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)