

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 13

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 13, 2024 02:55 PM IST

The day of March 13 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#CineCall

What: Habitat International Film Festival | Un Amor

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 13

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.habitatworld.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Sahityotsav 2024

Where: Rabindra Bhavan, Sahitya Akademi, 35, Ferozeshah Road

When: March 11 to 16

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Seasonal Affected Beats Live

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Road

When: March 13

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: YUMI Spring Edit

Where: B-14, Subramania Bharti Marg, Sujan Singh Park

When: March 12 & 13

Timing: 11.30am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

