HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 13
The day of March 13 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#CineCall
What: Habitat International Film Festival | Un Amor
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 13
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.habitatworld.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Sahityotsav 2024
Where: Rabindra Bhavan, Sahitya Akademi, 35, Ferozeshah Road
When: March 11 to 16
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Seasonal Affected Beats Live
Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Road
When: March 13
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: YUMI Spring Edit
Where: B-14, Subramania Bharti Marg, Sujan Singh Park
When: March 12 & 13
Timing: 11.30am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)