HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 13 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack
What: Khurja – The Clay Space (Curator: Siraj Saxena)
Where: Art Gallery, India Interanational Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: March 11 to 17
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Habitat International Film Festival (HIFF) | I Only Rest In The Storm (Director: Pedro Pinho)
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 13
Timing: 8pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: HVMZA
Where: Dirty Good, One Golden Mile, Netaji Nagar
When: March 13
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)
#CineCall
What: IAWRT Asian Women's Film Festival
Where: India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 13 to 15
Timing: 9.45am to 6.45pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Baro Market
Where: The Quorum Club, Two Horizon Centre, Gurugram
When: March 13
Timing: 3pm to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction