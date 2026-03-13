Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 13 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Friday, March 13 is not at all unlucky if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Mar 13, 2026 11:30 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #ArtAttack

    What: Khurja – The Clay Space (Curator: Siraj Saxena)

    Gram it: Delhiites enjoy a pleasant day under a clear blue sky at the Feroz Shah Kotla Fort. With temperatures nearing 36 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported a morning minimum of 18.2 degrees Celsius, which is above the seasonal average. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)
    Gram it: Delhiites enjoy a pleasant day under a clear blue sky at the Feroz Shah Kotla Fort. With temperatures nearing 36 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported a morning minimum of 18.2 degrees Celsius, which is above the seasonal average. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

    Where: Art Gallery, India Interanational Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate

    When: March 11 to 17

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #CineCall

    What: Habitat International Film Festival (HIFF) | I Only Rest In The Storm (Director: Pedro Pinho)

    Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: March 13

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: HVMZA

    Where: Dirty Good, One Golden Mile, Netaji Nagar

    When: March 13

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

    #CineCall

    What: IAWRT Asian Women's Film Festival

    Where: India International Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: March 13 to 15

    Timing: 9.45am to 6.45pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Baro Market

    Where: The Quorum Club, Two Horizon Centre, Gurugram

    When: March 13

    Timing: 3pm to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On March 13 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On March 13 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes