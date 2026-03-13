HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 13 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack What: Khurja – The Clay Space (Curator: Siraj Saxena) Gram it: Delhiites enjoy a pleasant day under a clear blue sky at the Feroz Shah Kotla Fort. With temperatures nearing 36 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported a morning minimum of 18.2 degrees Celsius, which is above the seasonal average. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

Where: Art Gallery, India Interanational Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: March 11 to 17

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall What: Habitat International Film Festival (HIFF) | I Only Rest In The Storm (Director: Pedro Pinho)

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 13

Timing: 8pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: HVMZA

Where: Dirty Good, One Golden Mile, Netaji Nagar

When: March 13

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

#CineCall What: IAWRT Asian Women's Film Festival

Where: India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 13 to 15

Timing: 9.45am to 6.45pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree What: Baro Market

Where: The Quorum Club, Two Horizon Centre, Gurugram

When: March 13

Timing: 3pm to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)

