HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 28
The day of March 28 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#ArtAttack
What: Within, Without
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 26 to 31
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival | Violin Recital ft N Rajam
Where: Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra Lawns, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: March 27 to 29
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Francophonie Month | The Bears’ Famous Invasion
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate
When: March 28
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: March 28
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: The Warehouse Sale | Summer Festive Edit
Where: The Grand New Delhi, Nelson Mandela Marg, Pocket 4, Vasant Kunj
When: March 28
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)