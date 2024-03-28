HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 28

#ArtAttack What: Within, Without Catch It Live on March 28

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 26 to 31

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival | Violin Recital ft N Rajam

Where: Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra Lawns, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: March 27 to 29

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Francophonie Month | The Bears’ Famous Invasion

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate

When: March 28

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: March 28

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree

What: The Warehouse Sale | Summer Festive Edit

Where: The Grand New Delhi, Nelson Mandela Marg, Pocket 4, Vasant Kunj

When: March 28

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

