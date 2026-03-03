Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 3 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Tuesday, March 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Mar 03, 2026 11:34 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #StepUp

    What: Holi Celebrations | Phoolon ki Holi ft Vidha Lal & Troupe (Kathak)

    Gram it: Delhi's Spring is all set to play Holi with colourful flowers taking over the city's gardens. Here's how it spread out the play of yellow on a pleasant day at Lodhi Gardens. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/ HT)
    Gram it: Delhi's Spring is all set to play Holi with colourful flowers taking over the city's gardens. Here's how it spread out the play of yellow on a pleasant day at Lodhi Gardens. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/ HT)

    Where: Margosa Lawn, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: March 3

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: i belong to the missing side – Artworks by Inder Salim (Curator: Curator Neha ‘Zooni’ Tickoo)

    Where: Gallery ONKAF, C-1/20, 3rd floor, Safdarjung Development Area

    When: February 28 to March 10

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Full Moon Fever

    Where: The Love Hotel Bar, 28, Lodhi Colony

    When: March 3

    Timing: 6pm to 1am

    Entry: 4,000 (For reservation contact: +91-9211236969)

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & Khan Market (Violet Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Tribes Art Fest

    Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place

    When: March 3 to 13

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On March 3 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On March 3 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes