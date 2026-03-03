HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 3 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#StepUp
What: Holi Celebrations | Phoolon ki Holi ft Vidha Lal & Troupe (Kathak)
Where: Margosa Lawn, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 3
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: i belong to the missing side – Artworks by Inder Salim (Curator: Curator Neha ‘Zooni’ Tickoo)
Where: Gallery ONKAF, C-1/20, 3rd floor, Safdarjung Development Area
When: February 28 to March 10
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Full Moon Fever
Where: The Love Hotel Bar, 28, Lodhi Colony
When: March 3
Timing: 6pm to 1am
Entry: ₹4,000 (For reservation contact: +91-9211236969)
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & Khan Market (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Tribes Art Fest
Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place
When: March 3 to 13
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
