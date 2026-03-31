HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 31 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#StepUp
What: Madhulita Mohapatra & the Nrityantar Dance Ensemble
Where: Stein Auditorium India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 31
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Hastaantar
Where: The Kunj, Crafts Complex, Plot No. 8, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj
When: March 31
Time: 1pm to 8.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (On the Magenta Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Duo ft. Kaustabh Aggarwal & Vidit Sharma
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: March 31
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#ArtAttack
What: Look. Look Again.
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 31
Time: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction