HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 31 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#StepUp What: Madhulita Mohapatra & the Nrityantar Dance Ensemble Visitors relish the pleasant weather as dark clouds hover over Kartavya Path. (Photo: Naveen Sharma/HT)

Where: Stein Auditorium India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 31

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack What: Hastaantar

Where: The Kunj, Crafts Complex, Plot No. 8, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj

When: March 31

Time: 1pm to 8.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (On the Magenta Line)

#JustForLaughs What: The Duo ft. Kaustabh Aggarwal & Vidit Sharma

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: March 31

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#ArtAttack What: Look. Look Again.

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 31

Time: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

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