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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 31 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Tuesday, March 31 offers loads for those wanting to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture. Read on for HTCity Delhi Junction's recommendations!

    Published on: Mar 31, 2026 1:07 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #StepUp

    What: Madhulita Mohapatra & the Nrityantar Dance Ensemble

    Visitors relish the pleasant weather as dark clouds hover over Kartavya Path. (Photo: Naveen Sharma/HT)
    Visitors relish the pleasant weather as dark clouds hover over Kartavya Path. (Photo: Naveen Sharma/HT)

    Where: Stein Auditorium India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: March 31

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Hastaantar

    Where: The Kunj, Crafts Complex, Plot No. 8, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj

    When: March 31

    Time: 1pm to 8.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (On the Magenta Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: The Duo ft. Kaustabh Aggarwal & Vidit Sharma

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: March 31

    Timing: 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Look. Look Again.

    Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: March 31

    Time: 10am to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On March 31 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On March 31 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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