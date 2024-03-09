HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 9
The day of March 9 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#TuneIn
What: Piyush Mishra’s Ballimaaraan
Where: Gymkhana Club, Sector 29-30, Gurugram
When: March 9
Timing: 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Habitat International Film Festival | The Delinquents & Priscilla
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 9
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.habitatworld.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: So Rude of Me ft Swati Sachdeva
Where: Bailey's Diner, Golf Course Road, Sector 54, Gurugram
When: March 9
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 54 Chowk (Rapid Metro)
#Staged
What: IHC Collegiate Theatre & Music Festival | Saari Raat & Aisa Kehte Hain
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 9
Timing: 7pm
Entry: bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Reflections of Womanhood
Where: Pioneer Art Gallery & Divine Art Gallery, Lado Sarai
When: March 9 to 28
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)