News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 9

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 9

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 09, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The day of March 9 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#TuneIn 

What: Piyush Mishra’s Ballimaaraan

Where: Gymkhana Club, Sector 29-30, Gurugram

When: March 9

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

 

#CineCall

What: Habitat International Film Festival | The Delinquents & Priscilla

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 9

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.habitatworld.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: So Rude of Me ft Swati Sachdeva

Where: Bailey's Diner, Golf Course Road, Sector 54, Gurugram

When: March 9

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 54 Chowk (Rapid Metro) 

 

#Staged

What: IHC Collegiate Theatre & Music Festival | Saari Raat & Aisa Kehte Hain

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 9

Timing: 7pm

Entry: bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) 

 

#ArtAttack

What: Reflections of Womanhood 

Where: Pioneer Art Gallery & Divine Art Gallery, Lado Sarai

When: March 9 to 28

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

 

