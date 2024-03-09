HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 9

#TuneIn What: Piyush Mishra’s Ballimaaraan Catch It Live on March 9

Where: Gymkhana Club, Sector 29-30, Gurugram

When: March 9

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Habitat International Film Festival | The Delinquents & Priscilla

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 9

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.habitatworld.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: So Rude of Me ft Swati Sachdeva

Where: Bailey's Diner, Golf Course Road, Sector 54, Gurugram

When: March 9

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 54 Chowk (Rapid Metro)

#Staged

What: IHC Collegiate Theatre & Music Festival | Saari Raat & Aisa Kehte Hain

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 9

Timing: 7pm

Entry: bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Reflections of Womanhood

Where: Pioneer Art Gallery & Divine Art Gallery, Lado Sarai

When: March 9 to 28

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction