HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 2
The day of May 2 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#ArtAttack
What: From New Orleans to Bombay: The Journey of Jazz in India
Where: Annexe Art Gallery, India International Centre, Lodhi Estate
When: May 2 to 10
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Nrityanubhuti | Odissi and Bharatnatyam Recital ft Subhashish Acharya & Prasun Sen
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 2
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Versados Despistados Live
Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Malviya Nagar
When: May 2
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Great Lineup ft Nishant, Shreya and Kaustubh
Where: Cafe 27 Comedy Club, 26, Kailash Colony Market
When: May 2
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
