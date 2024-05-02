HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 2

#ArtAttack What: From New Orleans to Bombay: The Journey of Jazz in India Catch It Live on May 2

Where: Annexe Art Gallery, India International Centre, Lodhi Estate

When: May 2 to 10

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Nrityanubhuti | Odissi and Bharatnatyam Recital ft Subhashish Acharya & Prasun Sen

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 2

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Versados Despistados Live

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Malviya Nagar

When: May 2

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: The Great Lineup ft Nishant, Shreya and Kaustubh

Where: Cafe 27 Comedy Club, 26, Kailash Colony Market

When: May 2

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

