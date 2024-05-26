HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 26

#Staged What: Summer Theatre Festival 2024 | Andha Yug Catch It Live on May 26

Where: National School of Drama, 1, Bhagwandas Road

When: May 26 & 27

Timing: 3.30pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: A Springtime Concert ft Delhi Chamber Choir

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 26

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Firestorm in Paradise

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 26

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: Clue Lounge and Bar, Third Floor, North West Avenue, Club Road, Punjabi Bagh

When: April 21

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Punjabi Bagh West (Pink and Green Lines)

