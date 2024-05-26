HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 26

#Staged
What: Summer Theatre Festival 2024 | Andha Yug
Where: National School of Drama, 1, Bhagwandas Road
When: May 26 & 27
Timing: 3.30pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: A Springtime Concert ft Delhi Chamber Choir
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 26
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Firestorm in Paradise
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 26
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: Clue Lounge and Bar, Third Floor, North West Avenue, Club Road, Punjabi Bagh
When: April 21
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Punjabi Bagh West (Pink and Green Lines)