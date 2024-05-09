 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 9 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 9

ByHT Correspondent
May 09, 2024 07:00 AM IST

The day of May 9 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#CineCall

What: Habitat Film Festival | The House of Baruas

Catch It Live on May 9
Catch It Live on May 9

Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

When: May 3 to 12

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: www.habitatworld.com (Registration Free)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Indo-European Art Impressions

Where: Embassy of Bulgaria, Chandra Gupta Marg, Chanakyapuri

When: May 7 to 15

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)

#TuneIn

What: Sufi Soiree ft Rajat Midha

Where: Mittyesque, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 65, Gurugram

When: May 9

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Thursday Tickles ft Srijan Kaushik, Manik Mahna & Pratyush Chaubey

Where: Lightroom, 12A, Deer Park, Hauz Khas

When: May 9

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#FleaSpree

What: Spring Summer Artisan Market

Where: Eros Hotel, Nehru Place

When: May 9

Timing: 11am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place (Violet Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 9

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On