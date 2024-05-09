HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 9

#CineCall What: Habitat Film Festival | The House of Baruas Catch It Live on May 9

Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 3 to 12

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: www.habitatworld.com (Registration Free)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Indo-European Art Impressions

Where: Embassy of Bulgaria, Chandra Gupta Marg, Chanakyapuri

When: May 7 to 15

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)

#TuneIn

What: Sufi Soiree ft Rajat Midha

Where: Mittyesque, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 65, Gurugram

When: May 9

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Thursday Tickles ft Srijan Kaushik, Manik Mahna & Pratyush Chaubey

Where: Lightroom, 12A, Deer Park, Hauz Khas

When: May 9

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#FleaSpree

What: Spring Summer Artisan Market

Where: Eros Hotel, Nehru Place

When: May 9

Timing: 11am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place (Violet Line)

