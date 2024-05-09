HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 9
The day of May 9 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#CineCall
What: Habitat Film Festival | The House of Baruas
Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 3 to 12
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: www.habitatworld.com (Registration Free)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Indo-European Art Impressions
Where: Embassy of Bulgaria, Chandra Gupta Marg, Chanakyapuri
When: May 7 to 15
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)
#TuneIn
What: Sufi Soiree ft Rajat Midha
Where: Mittyesque, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 65, Gurugram
When: May 9
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Thursday Tickles ft Srijan Kaushik, Manik Mahna & Pratyush Chaubey
Where: Lightroom, 12A, Deer Park, Hauz Khas
When: May 9
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: Spring Summer Artisan Market
Where: Eros Hotel, Nehru Place
When: May 9
Timing: 11am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place (Violet Line)