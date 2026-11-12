HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 13, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn
What: Keinimusik Ft. Adam Port
Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds (Gate 6), Okhla Phase III
When: November 13
Timing: 3pm
Entry: ₹3,500 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line) & Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Anant Utsav 2026
Where: Sunder Nursery, Bharat Scouts and Guides Marg, Nizamuddin
When: November 13 to 15
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: IIC Double Bill: Musical Recital Ft. Sonali Natta, accompanied by Ustad Akhtar Hassan (Tabla) & Zakir Dholpuri (Harmonium)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: November 13
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: 36th Urdu Drama Festival | Umrao Jaan (Director: Varun Sharma)
Where: Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: November 13
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: India–Russia Art Exhibition - Art Beyond Borders
Where: Russian House, 24, Firoz Shah Road, Mandi House
When: November 13 to 22
Timing: 3pm
Entry: Free (Printed copy of ID card required)
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Bollyjazz Ft. Nikhil Mawkin, Nathalie Ramirez Tovar, Siddharth Jain, Fabio Carlucci, Harmish Joshi, Maya Bajaj, Harshit Misra, Chochung Dema Thungon, Gaurav Chintamani, and Ajitesh Bohra
Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar
When: November 13
Timing: 9pm
Entry: ₹999 to ₹1,499 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Moon Mirror
Where: The Gully Cafe, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: November 13
Timing: 5pm & 6pm
Entry: ₹899 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Standing Up Ft. Kunal Kamra
Where: Bellavino, 2nd Floor, AIPL Joy Central, Sector 65, Gurugram
When: November 13
Timing: 7pm
Entry: ₹1,499 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction