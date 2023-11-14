HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 14
The day of November 14 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Wondering how to spend this Tuesday that's between a Monday after Diwali and a Wednesday that's Bhaidooj? Here's where must head out if in Delhi-NCR:
#JustForLaughs
What: Hamare Zamane Mein ft Amit Tandon
Where: Epicentre, Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram
When: November 14
Timing: 7.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: A Suite of Works on Canvas
Where: Artistique Art Gallery, The Oberoi, Phase IV, Gurugram
When: October 29 to November 12
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Moulsari Avenue (Rapid Metro)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: The IIC Double Bill | Dhrupad Recital
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 14
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#FleaSpree
What: 42nd India International Trade Fair | Business Days
Where: Hall 1 to 14, Pragati Maidan (Gate No 3 & 4)
When: November 14 to 18
Timing: 10am to 7.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
Entry: www.insider.in