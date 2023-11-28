HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 29
The day of November 29 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Get rid of your mid-week woes and let this Wednesday be a happening one with these events in the city:
#TuneIn
What: Aqida Live
Where: Studio XO, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: November 29
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Nayika
Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg
When: November 25 to December 4
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Chaman Chatora ft Gaurav Kapoor
Where: Select CityWalk, A3, Saket District Centre, Sector 6, Pushp Vihar
When: November 29
Timing: 7.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#StepUp
What: Ruhaniyat – An Evening of Sufi Qalam & Raqs
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 29
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#Staged
What: Sanhita Manch Theatre Festival '23 | Exit Wounds
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 29
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
What: Pitara Theatre TYA Festival | Pouch of Song
Where: National Bal Bhavan, Kotla Road
When: November 29
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#FleaSpree
What: London Market Christmas & Winter Edit
Where: Sunder Nursery, Bharat Scouts & Guides Marg, Sunder Nagar
When: November 29
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#LitTalk
What: Aaj Kavita
Where: Annexe Lecture Room II, India International Centre, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: November 29
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
