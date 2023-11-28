close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 29

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 29

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 28, 2023 11:59 PM IST

The day of November 29 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

Get rid of your mid-week woes and let this Wednesday be a happening one with these events in the city:

Catch It Live on November 29
Catch It Live on November 29

#TuneIn

Sameer Wadhawan is the founder and lead vocalist of the band, Aqida.
Sameer Wadhawan is the founder and lead vocalist of the band, Aqida.

What: Aqida Live

Where: Studio XO, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: November 29

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

Madan Meena's artworks showcase Kota-Bundi style on fabric.
Madan Meena's artworks showcase Kota-Bundi style on fabric.

What: Nayika

Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg

When: November 25 to December 4

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

Comedian Gaurav Kapoor incorporates various facets of Delhi life in his stand-up.
Comedian Gaurav Kapoor incorporates various facets of Delhi life in his stand-up.

What: Chaman Chatora ft Gaurav Kapoor

Where: Select CityWalk, A3, Saket District Centre, Sector 6, Pushp Vihar

When: November 29

Timing: 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

Rani Khanum will perform a Kathak recital today evening.
Rani Khanum will perform a Kathak recital today evening.

What: Ruhaniyat – An Evening of Sufi Qalam & Raqs

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 29

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#Staged

Directed by Neel Sengupta, the play Exit Wounds will be staged as part of the Sanhita Manch Theatre Festival '23.
Directed by Neel Sengupta, the play Exit Wounds will be staged as part of the Sanhita Manch Theatre Festival '23.

What: Sanhita Manch Theatre Festival '23 | Exit Wounds

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 29

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Directed by Choi Hyungoh, this play will be performed by Minduelle Theatre group at the Pitara Theatre TYA Festival.
Directed by Choi Hyungoh, this play will be performed by Minduelle Theatre group at the Pitara Theatre TYA Festival.

What: Pitara Theatre TYA Festival | Pouch of Song

Where: National Bal Bhavan, Kotla Road

When: November 29

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

This lifestyle exhibition has a plenty of fashion and decor items to shop for winter.
This lifestyle exhibition has a plenty of fashion and decor items to shop for winter.

What: London Market Christmas & Winter Edit

Where: Sunder Nursery, Bharat Scouts & Guides Marg, Sunder Nagar

When: November 29

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#LitTalk

What: Aaj Kavita

Where: Annexe Lecture Room II, India International Centre, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: November 29

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

