HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 21
The day of September 21 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
If weekdays promise to be like this Thursday, then who would want to wait for the weekend, to catch all the fun! Check out all the major events that we've curated for you:
#JustForLaughs
What: Trial Ball ft Angad Singh Ranyal
Where: The Comedy Theatre, Second Floor, Central Plaza, Sector 53, Gurugram
When: September 21
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Prussian Blue: A Serendipitous Colour that Altered the Trajectory of Art
Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Plot No 3A, Sector 126, Noida
When: September 19 to December 10
Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Tushar Modi Live
Where: Studio XO, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: September 21
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#CineCall
What: Si Le Vent Tombe (French film with English subtitles)
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72, Lodi Estate
When: September 21
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#StepUp
What: Tribute to Pt Uma Shankar Mishra
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 21
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#FleaSpree
What: Divalicious Delhi Diwali Exhibition
Where: Hyatt Regency, Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Place
When: September 21
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)
Entry: Free