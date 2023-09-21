News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 22

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 22

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 21, 2023 10:23 PM IST

The day of September 22 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Thank God it's Friday for the jamming session with HT City is back! And alongside there are some cool events that you must visit in the city today.

Catch It Live on September 22
#JustForLaughs

Delhi-based stand-up comedian Aashish Solanki is the winner of OTT series, Comicstaan 3.
What: Good Boy Better Show ft Aashish Solanki

Where: Comedy County, Starling Edge Mall, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida

When: September 22

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 76 (Aqua Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

Oil paintings on canvas by Yograj Verma are part of this exhibition.
What: Magical Mystery of Mythology

Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 21 to 25

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Kunal Wason and his band Nasya will perform for the second week of HT City's Friday Jam.
What: HT City’s Friday Jam ft Kunal Wason with Nasya band

Where: Amphitheatre, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram

When: September 22

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line) and Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

Entry: Free

#StepUp

Kuchipudi dancer, T Reddi Lakshmi, will present Punarnava as part of her recital.
What: Oasis for Art - Dance Series 2 ft T Reddi Lakshmi

Where: The Trialogue Studio, E 300, Greater Kailash I

When: September 23 to October 2

Timing: 5pm & 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave (Magenta Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#Staged

Object theatre artiste Choiti Ghosh's play Maati Katha draws inspiration from the lives and philosophies of the people of Sunderbans,
What: Maati Katha

Where: Kunzum Books, 60, Block M, Greater Kailash II

When: September 22

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

Entry: www.townscript.com

#FleaSpree

Gurugam Kala Utsav is being oganised by KalaGram.
What: Gurugram Kala Utsav

Where: MCG Amphitheatre, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: September 22 to 24

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

