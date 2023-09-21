HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 22
The day of September 22 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Thank God it's Friday for the jamming session with HT City is back! And alongside there are some cool events that you must visit in the city today.
#JustForLaughs
What: Good Boy Better Show ft Aashish Solanki
Where: Comedy County, Starling Edge Mall, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida
When: September 22
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 76 (Aqua Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Magical Mystery of Mythology
Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 21 to 25
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: HT City’s Friday Jam ft Kunal Wason with Nasya band
Where: Amphitheatre, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram
When: September 22
Timing: 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line) and Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
Entry: Free
#StepUp
What: Oasis for Art - Dance Series 2 ft T Reddi Lakshmi
Where: The Trialogue Studio, E 300, Greater Kailash I
When: September 23 to October 2
Timing: 5pm & 7.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave (Magenta Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#Staged
What: Maati Katha
Where: Kunzum Books, 60, Block M, Greater Kailash II
When: September 22
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
Entry: www.townscript.com
#FleaSpree
What: Gurugram Kala Utsav
Where: MCG Amphitheatre, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: September 22 to 24
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free