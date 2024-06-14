HT City Friday Jam: Delhi, Gurugram, Get your rock on for season 9!

There ain’t no jam that’s bigger and grander than the HT City & DLF CyberHub Friday Jam presented by Cantabil! A place where music goes a notch higher each year with rocking performances that promise to take your breath away. (Clockwise) Singer Romy, singer Mansa Jimmy, rapper-singer MC Square and band Khusro are all set to make your Fridays musical with HT City Friday Jam Season 9.

A quick rewind to last year would remind you of powerful performances by singers Jassie Gill and Babbal Rai, Kunal Wason, Salman and Zaman as well as Lakhwinder Wadali. Now this scintillating event is back, with Season 9 promising a host of smashing performances by singer Romy (June 14), band Khusro (June 21), singer Mansa Jimmy (June 28), and rapper-singer MC Square (July 5).

All set to take to the stage tonight, popular singer Romy says, “Main aur mera poora band bahut excited hai [to perform]. Main Patiala se hoon, mere gaanon mein wahan ki vibe hai. Mere track plays (on music platforms) bhi wahin se zyada aate hai.” The singer, who is known for hits like Sanu Kehndi (Kesari, 2019), Laal Peeli Akhiyan (Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya), Ghagra (Crew) and Baaja (Chamkila), will have his first-ever public gig in Delhi-NCR.

The Millennium City has a vibe of its own, a fact that Romy agrees to. “Kuch gaane popular bhi nahin hote hain par Delhi-NCR mein woh bhi achhe se sunte hain,” he says, adding, “We are trying a lot of new things. My set has 30% qawwali... Nusrat sahab ki aur kuch purani cheezein humne mould kari hain. We are creating two to three fusions, too. Kuch surprises bhi hain audience ke liye.”

This isn’t all! The following Fridays also promise to be fun with romantic shero-shayari, more music and rap. Khusro, a 10-member band, will be bringing heart-touching verses to mesmerise Delhiites with its #SufiTadka. “We got a lot of love when we performed in season 3, which is the sole reason for us to come back in Season 9. For Delhi, Sufi is not just music; it’s an emotion,” says vocalist Shreyash Tiwari, adding, “You will hear a lot of self-written lyrics and shero-shayari in songs like Mast Qalandar, Biba and Halka Halka Suroor.”

Bringing her powerful vocals to the stage will be singer-songwriter Mansa Jimmy, who will present “a little bit of everything”. “There will be some Sufi and other stuff that I usually take up... I feel at ease when playing for the Delhi crowd because, a decade ago, I started my journey as a performer here. The Delhi crowd has watched me grow and has been very kind. So I’m super enthusiastic for this gig!” she adds.

Catch It Live

What: HT City Friday Jam Season 9

Where: Amphitheatre, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram

When: June 14 to July 5 (Every Friday)

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur on the Yellow Line and Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

Entry: Free

Story by Naina Arora

