HT City Friday Jam: Gurugram, turn up the volume for season 10 is here in Delhi-NCR

Weekends are all set to turn into a musical jam as NCR’s hottest concert returns to Gurugram. Get set to celebrate the milestone 10th edition of HT City & DLF CyberHub Friday Jam presented by Cantabil, festival partner Monkey Shoulder, Merch, Music & Co, associate partners Zappfresh, Instax, Bingo Mad Angles and Bingo Tedhe Medhe, and health partner Paras Health. (Clockwise) Singer Naalayak, members of the band Indian Ocean, electronic duo Tech Panda x Kenzani, and hip-hop artiste Lashcurry are all set to make your September Fridays musical with HT City Friday Jam Season 10.(Photos: HTBS)

The decade year celebration brings with it the promise of louder beats, wilder nights, and a non-stop party all through September. And the line-up of musicians is sure to blow your mind!

The last edition of HT City Friday Jam saw crowds groove to power-packed performances by ace artistes Romy, Mansa Jimmy, MC Square and Khusro. This year, hip-hop sensation Lashcurry is all set to kick off the musical frenzy today.

Hip-hop artiste Lashcurry will open HT City Friday Jam's Season 10.

Known for numbers like Bhanje, Paardarshi, and Lashcurry Hai Kya, the artiste is all set to hit the stage today (September 5) and make music lovers groove to his tunes. “Gurugram! I’m pulling up to the 10th edition of HT City Friday Jam, and can’t wait to vibe with you all. Expect music, madness, and a whole lotta energy. Let’s make it one for the books,” says Lashcurry.

But the party doesn’t stop there. The remaining Fridays in September will witness pop-rock artiste Naalayak (September 12), electronic duo Tech Panda x Kenzani (September 19), and closing out the season will be none other than the iconic rock band Indian Ocean (September 26).

More rap, beats, and unforgettable live moments will keep the energy sky-high, as Tech Panda x Kenzani confess: “We’re absolutely pumped to bring our music to Friday Jam. Gurugram always brings insane energy, and we can’t wait to feel it again. Let’s look forward to making the evening one to remember.”

Even Naalayak, who is known for his soulful renditions, is amped up to present his genre to NCR’s live audience. He shares, “This time, we will be playing songs from our upcoming album Marammat. Let’s sing, shout, and lose ourselves to music together. Can’t wait to feel the madness with you all.”

Catch It Live

What: HT City Friday Jam Season 10

Where: Amphitheatre, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram

When: September 5 to 26 (Every Friday)

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur on the Yellow Line and Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

Entry: Free

