HT City Friday Jam: Lashcurry fires up season 10 with hip-hop beats in Gurugram

Not even the monsoon could dampen Delhi-NCR’s Friday night energy at the opening night of HT City & DLF CyberHub Friday Jam, presented by Cantabil with festival partner Monkey Shoulder, Merch, Music & Co, associate partners Zappfresh and Instax, and health partner Paras Health. Rapper Lashcurry was the headliner for the opening evening of HT City Friday Jam Season 10. (Photos: HTBS)

A storm of beats kicked off the 10th edition at a packed CyberHub amphitheatre in Gurugram. The air buzzed with anticipation as home-grown band The Confidants opened the show. “Playing in our own city is always special. The energy was unbeatable and this evening will stay with us for a long time,” said lead vocalist Jude Corneille. Drummer Rahul Yadav shared, “Though we are an upcoming band, the Friday Jam crowd was so open and welcoming. As artistes, we feed off that energy.”

Jude Corneille, the lead vocalist of the band The Confidants left audience asking for encore!

But it was when headliner Vinayak Lashkari aka Lashcurry hit the stage that the crowd’s energy surged. The hip-hopper from Indore opened the act with his chartbuster Badi Baat Chit Industry Ke Logon Se, and the crowd rapped along.

Midway, the rapper paused to tell fans: “Jahan se main aata hoon, wahan se bade shehron ki doori hazaaron kilometre hai. Lekin aisa pyaar, itna shor, mujhe lag raha hai main apne sheher Indore mein hoon. Thank you Gurugram waalon.”

The artiste got the crowd grooving with numbers such as the peppy Lashcurry Hai Kya and soulful Gareeb Shayari. Among the excited young attendees was a standard X student, Amanpreet Singh Bhatia, who said, “I love to rap and perform. Being here today, singing along with Lashcurry, was the best experience of my life!”

For some, the evening was the perfect antidote to a dull, rain-soaked week. “I noticed a stage being set up, so I stayed back for Lashcurry’s performance. This electric energy just made it a great Friday night,” said entrepreneur Shikha Singhal.

Rahul Yadav, the drummer of The Confidants stole many hearts.

Law student Aditya Rawat agreed saying, “The monsoon has made Gurugram so gloomy this year. This is exactly what the city needed! It has lifted everyone’s spirit.”

Even the rain Gods wanted us to enjoy the music tonight and I am glad the Gurugram rains relented for one evening for the show to go on. - Aashna Chaddha, Delhi-based make-up artist

Some other attendees even braved a long commute, only to attend Friday Jam live. “I drove down from Noida,” said IT professional Kritika Singhal, adding, “But, the traffic and distance didn’t matter when the singers took to the stage because once we were here, not just the music but even the crowd, and the whole vibe made it all worth it.”

