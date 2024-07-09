HT City Friday Jam Season 9: MC Square’s Haryanvi swag lends a fitting finale!

Mad energy chahiye,” bellowed rapper MC Square to a packed audience. “Sabko jump karni hai tagdi,” he exhorted the crowd, who readily obliged, at the finale of HT City & DLF CyberHub Friday Jam presented by Cantabil. Rapper MC Square delivered a power-packed performance at the finale of HT City Friday Jam Season 9.(Photo: HTBS)

"Mujhe bahut zyada pyaar mila hai, jitna maine kabhi expect nahin kiya tha. And it is so much that I feel like never ending a performance. Jitna pyaar milega utna kaam karta rahoonga aur utni hi motivation milti rahegi." MC Square, Rapper

In the run up to this finale, three smashing acts by singers Romy, Mansa Jimmy and band Khusro had many in the NCR hooked to HT City Friday Jam’s Season 9 as they kept coming back for more. At the final show, the venue reverberated with “Once more, MC Bhai,” as rapper MC Square belted out hits such as Laado, Rom Rom, Ghani Syaani and Naina Ki Talwar.

The packed venue at HT City Friday Jam Season 9 finale couldn’t stop swaying as MC Square belted out chartbusters such as Laado, Rom Rom, Ghani Syaani, Chehre, and Naina Ki Talwar.(Photo: HTBS)

The evening opened with musical mavericks from the rapper’s city, Faridabad, namely Mark Bhatia, MNDP, Sky Meri Jaan, Gurjar HB and 021 on the console, who set the stage with some head-banging music. “Mujhe bahut zyada pyaar mila hai. Itna ki jab main shuru hota hoon na, mera mann karta hi nahin rukne ka. Jitna pyaar milega utna kaam karta rahoonga aur motivation milti rahegi,” said MC Square, aka Abhishek Bensla, to a roaring crowd.

(L-R) Romy enthralled Delhiites in the opening week of HT City Friday Jam, Shreyash Tiwari performed with his band Khusro in week two, and Mansa Jimmy rocked the stage in week 3.(Photo: HTBS)

"Providing immersive experiences is an integral part of DLF Malls’ culture. Season 9 of HT City Friday Jam at DLF CyberHub created a unique symphony of emotions and an impressive lineup of artistes left audiences energised." Pushpa Bector, Senior Executive Director & Business Head, DLF Retail

Pushpa Bector, Senior Executive Director & Business Head, DLF Retail(Photo: HTBS)

During his act, peppered with Haryanvi-style banter and anecdotes, the 25-year-old left audience members moved when he recalled what inspired him to expand into singing: “Main rap karta tha khaali, gaata nahin tha. Sidhu bhai (Moosewala, the late Punjabi musician) ke gaane sunkar inspiration aayi ki main bhi aisa hi karoon.”

He went on to tell the crowd about his aim to take his culture across the globe. “Jab maine yeh journey shuru kari thi toh maine yahi dekha tha ki apne roots and culture ko kaise aage le ke ja sakta hoon,” he said.

For ardent fans, the performances were nothing short of a dream come true. “I’m a huge fan of MC Square. I have been watching him since the very beginning,” Pragya Mishra, a digital marketing associate from Gurugram, beamed. Adding to this, Kausoilya Pradhan, a cabin crew member attending the finale said, “I am a classical singer who has become a fan of MC Square after this performance!”

Story by Naina Arora

