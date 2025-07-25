HT Delhi’s Most Stylish 2025: Make way for Delhi's biggest fashionistas!

Let there be drumroll for those who are born to redefine style. Stay tuned, as HT City is set to unroll the red carpet for Hindustan Times’ Delhi’s Most Stylish 2025. HT City Delhi's Most Stylish 2025 will take place on August 2. (Photo: Shutterstock)

It’s a place where personalities don’t dress to impress, but breathe style with aplomb. From the echelons of the Parliament to the well-manicured boardrooms, and from the elegance on screen to the glamour on the ramp — the winners of this award do it all while wearing their style on their sleeve for the world to see and sigh.

Delhi’s Most Stylish 2025 are the biggest and the pioneer style awards in the country, where style trendsetters, with a pan-India popularity, are honoured. In its 16th year, this event will be organised at Taj Palace, New Delhi to bring the spotlight on the most stylish luminaries from various walks of life. Some of the past winners of the award include politicians Farooq Abdullah, Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot and Olympian Col Rajyavardhan Rathore, late fashion designer Rohit Bal, artist Subodh Gupta, cardiologist Dr Naresh Trehan, cricketer Virat Kohli, and actors Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Watch out this space, for there will be a fashionista at every step of the red carpet, merging fashion with substance. Channelling the showstopper energy, it’ll be a night replete with breathtaking moments.

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction