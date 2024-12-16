Menu Explore
In the spirit of giving back: Tamana Winter Carnival 2024

BySanchita Kalra
Dec 16, 2024 09:36 PM IST

Tamana Winter Carnival 2024 spread festive cheer with their annual winter carnival on Saturday

An NGO dedicated to the welfare of differently-abled individuals, Tamana, spread festive cheer with their annual winter carnival on Saturday.

Shayama Chona and Christina Scott(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
Shayama Chona and Christina Scott(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

The afternoon featured presentations by NGO students, including live carols, a colourful parade and a mesmerising musical performance by singer Diwakar Sharma.

On the occasion, the founder and president of Tamana, Shayama Chona said, “Today is a great day for many reasons. Everyone’s presence is so meaningful!”

Among those present at the do were chief evening of the event, Christina Scott, British Deputy High Commissioner to India, and others.

