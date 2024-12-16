In the spirit of giving back: Tamana Winter Carnival 2024
Tamana Winter Carnival 2024 spread festive cheer with their annual winter carnival on Saturday
An NGO dedicated to the welfare of differently-abled individuals, Tamana, spread festive cheer with their annual winter carnival on Saturday.
The afternoon featured presentations by NGO students, including live carols, a colourful parade and a mesmerising musical performance by singer Diwakar Sharma.
On the occasion, the founder and president of Tamana, Shayama Chona said, “Today is a great day for many reasons. Everyone’s presence is so meaningful!”
Among those present at the do were chief evening of the event, Christina Scott, British Deputy High Commissioner to India, and others.