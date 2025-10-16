Indian Army’s 1st Sikh chief General JJ Singh and wife Anupama Singh march side by side into knee replacement surgery

General JJ Singh, as he’s commonly known, has commanded troops in the most volatile zones, led the Indian army from 2005 to 2007, and later served as the governor of Arunachal Pradesh for five years.

It was a regular day at senior orthopedic surgeon Dr Rajeev Sharma’s OPD in Delhi’s Moolchand Hospital. A senior citizen couple walked in. The issue, knee pain, wasn’t uncommon at their age, he being 80 and she in her mid 70s. The solution, knee replacement, wasn’t either. What was unusual was the couple’s decision to undergo the procedure together, taking the surgeon by surprise. Surprise would eventually give way to awe when he’d learn the identity of the couple just two days before their operation — Indian Army’s first Sikh chief General Joginder Jaswant Singh (Retd) and his wife, artist Anupama Singh.

Dr. Sharma, who has operated on countless knees but never got such a request, recalls being momentarily speechless. “I’ve never seen something like this,” he says, laughing. “At first, I didn’t even know he was a former Army Chief. They came to the OPD like regular patients—humble, unassuming. I found out only when my assistant, who was in touch with theirs, mentioned it,” he says. “While at the OPD when I suggested that they both needed knee replacement, they said they wanted to get the operation side by side, on the same day.”

So, why simultaneous surgeries, unlike most couples who stagger them to allow one partner to care for the other? “I don’t know, a romantic angle, maybe!”

Your post-op recovery can be a staycation On the day of their surgery in August, Anupama was wheeled in first, followed by General Singh.” We had to get it done, so we thought why not just do it together?” says General Singh. While all the reactions they’ve got are all about “sweet, cute and romantic,” he says for him it simply meant that they “were compelled to be together”. We were constantly exchanging notes... ‘it’s aching here…is it paining there,’ he laughs. “We did all our exercises together. It’ better that way because it gets boring otherwise. We even watched some YouTube videos about the recovery exercises together,” adds Anupama.

Interestingly, the General, 80, underwent replacement in his right knee while his wife, in her mid ‘70s, did in her left. “So, that when we started walking after the surgery, the two knees were paired together,” he smiles, adding that they will undergo replacement for the other two knees in a few months. “You know, when we first met Dr Sharma, he told us we were walking not with knees, but with will power! Now, we have a better quality of life and are already walking without a limp.”