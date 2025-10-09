Slice of heaven calling! Top spots around Delhi NCR for the BEST pizza

It's International Beer and Pizza day!
Now a crisp round of beers DEMANDS some of the best slices Delhi NCR has to offer. Lucky for you, the Paperboard Mag has THE perfect list up its sleeves.
Menu munchies: Foccacia with garlic and parsley butter, Burrata Pesto pizza, Truffle salami pizza, Coppa e Funghi
Price for two: ₹1,900
Evoo Eatery and Pizzeria
Where: Malviya Nagar
Menu munchies: Quattro Formaggio, Pork Calabrian, Aglio Oglio prawns
Price for two: ₹1,400
Pizzeria Da Susy
Where: Gurgaon
Menu munchies: Classic Pizelle, Goloso, Tuna and Rucola pizza, Mushroom Trilogy white pizza, My Nerano chef's special
Price for two: ₹2,200
Bomba Pizzeria & Taqueria
Where: GK 3
Menu munchies: The G.O.A.T pizza, The Radcliffe pizza, The Butter Garlic Prawn pizza, The Pulled Pork pizza, The Old Faithful pizza
Price for two: ₹2,900
La Piazza
Where: Bhikaji Cama
Menu munchies: Prosciutto e funghi pizza, Pizza emiliana (vegan and gluten-free options available too)
Price for two: ₹7,500
Menu munchies: Porcini Mushroom and Goat Cheese in Bechamel pizza, Nutty Pesto Pizza, The Vodka pizza, Guacho Pizza
Price for two: ₹1,500
Menu munchies: Double Pepperoni, Spicy Honey Pepperoni, Pesto Pizza, Burrata Margherita
Price for two: ₹2,300
Como Pizzeria
Where: Gurgaon
Menu munchies: Tie Dye pizza, Splash pizza, Ciao Picante pizza, Pesto Crumble pizza, Hot Honey Double Pepperoni pizza
Price for two: ₹3,000
Menu munchies: Artichoke and Spinach with crumbled feta, Sauted Leek and Spinach Chicago deep dish, Olive and sun-dried Tomato Detroit pizza
Price for two: ₹1,500
Camillo's
Where: Friend's Colony
Menu munchies: Caramelised Onion and Feta pizza, Prosciutto Crudo pizza, Cacio e Pepe style pizza
Price for two: ₹4,000
So which of these hotspots are you zooming off to for your slice of heaven this evening?