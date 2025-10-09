Slice of heaven calling! Top spots around Delhi NCR for the BEST pizza

It's International Beer and Pizza day! The best spots for pizza around Delhi NCR for International Beer and Pizza Day 2025! (Photo: X)

Now a crisp round of beers DEMANDS some of the best slices Delhi NCR has to offer. Lucky for you, the Paperboard Mag has THE perfect list up its sleeves.

Leo's Where: Vasant Vihar

Menu munchies: Foccacia with garlic and parsley butter, Burrata Pesto pizza, Truffle salami pizza, Coppa e Funghi

Price for two: ₹1,900

Evoo Eatery and Pizzeria Where: Malviya Nagar

Menu munchies: Quattro Formaggio, Pork Calabrian, Aglio Oglio prawns

Price for two: ₹1,400

Pizzeria Da Susy Where: Gurgaon

Menu munchies: Classic Pizelle, Goloso, Tuna and Rucola pizza, Mushroom Trilogy white pizza, My Nerano chef's special

Price for two: ₹2,200

Bomba Pizzeria & Taqueria Where: GK 3

Menu munchies: The G.O.A.T pizza, The Radcliffe pizza, The Butter Garlic Prawn pizza, The Pulled Pork pizza, The Old Faithful pizza

Price for two: ₹2,900

La Piazza Where: Bhikaji Cama

Menu munchies: Prosciutto e funghi pizza, Pizza emiliana (vegan and gluten-free options available too)

Price for two: ₹7,500

Grotto Where: Gurgaon

Menu munchies: Porcini Mushroom and Goat Cheese in Bechamel pizza, Nutty Pesto Pizza, The Vodka pizza, Guacho Pizza

Price for two: ₹1,500

Tablespoon Where: Saket

Menu munchies: Double Pepperoni, Spicy Honey Pepperoni, Pesto Pizza, Burrata Margherita

Price for two: ₹2,300

Como Pizzeria Where: Gurgaon

Menu munchies: Tie Dye pizza, Splash pizza, Ciao Picante pizza, Pesto Crumble pizza, Hot Honey Double Pepperoni pizza

Price for two: ₹3,000

Nomad Pizza Where: GK

Menu munchies: Artichoke and Spinach with crumbled feta, Sauted Leek and Spinach Chicago deep dish, Olive and sun-dried Tomato Detroit pizza

Price for two: ₹1,500

Camillo's Where: Friend's Colony

Menu munchies: Caramelised Onion and Feta pizza, Prosciutto Crudo pizza, Cacio e Pepe style pizza

Price for two: ₹4,000

So which of these hotspots are you zooming off to for your slice of heaven this evening?