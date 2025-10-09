Edit Profile
    Slice of heaven calling! Top spots around Delhi NCR for the BEST pizza

    Deciding to splurge on pizza doesn't really need a reason — but International Beer and Pizza day sounds as good as any

    Published on: Oct 9, 2025 5:39 PM IST
    By Aalokitaa Basu
    It's International Beer and Pizza day!

    The best spots for pizza around Delhi NCR for International Beer and Pizza Day 2025! (Photo: X)
    The best spots for pizza around Delhi NCR for International Beer and Pizza Day 2025! (Photo: X)

    Now a crisp round of beers DEMANDS some of the best slices Delhi NCR has to offer. Lucky for you, the Paperboard Mag has THE perfect list up its sleeves.

    Leo's

    Where: Vasant Vihar

    Menu munchies: Foccacia with garlic and parsley butter, Burrata Pesto pizza, Truffle salami pizza, Coppa e Funghi

    Price for two: 1,900

    Evoo Eatery and Pizzeria

    Where: Malviya Nagar

    Menu munchies: Quattro Formaggio, Pork Calabrian, Aglio Oglio prawns

    Price for two: 1,400

    Pizzeria Da Susy

    Where: Gurgaon

    Menu munchies: Classic Pizelle, Goloso, Tuna and Rucola pizza, Mushroom Trilogy white pizza, My Nerano chef's special

    Price for two: 2,200

    Bomba Pizzeria & Taqueria

    Where: GK 3

    Menu munchies: The G.O.A.T pizza, The Radcliffe pizza, The Butter Garlic Prawn pizza, The Pulled Pork pizza, The Old Faithful pizza

    Price for two: 2,900

    La Piazza

    Where: Bhikaji Cama

    Menu munchies: Prosciutto e funghi pizza, Pizza emiliana (vegan and gluten-free options available too)

    Price for two: 7,500

    Grotto

    Where: Gurgaon

    Menu munchies: Porcini Mushroom and Goat Cheese in Bechamel pizza, Nutty Pesto Pizza, The Vodka pizza, Guacho Pizza

    Price for two: 1,500

    Tablespoon

    Where: Saket

    Menu munchies: Double Pepperoni, Spicy Honey Pepperoni, Pesto Pizza, Burrata Margherita

    Price for two: 2,300

    Como Pizzeria

    Where: Gurgaon

    Menu munchies: Tie Dye pizza, Splash pizza, Ciao Picante pizza, Pesto Crumble pizza, Hot Honey Double Pepperoni pizza

    Price for two: 3,000

    Nomad Pizza

    Where: GK

    Menu munchies: Artichoke and Spinach with crumbled feta, Sauted Leek and Spinach Chicago deep dish, Olive and sun-dried Tomato Detroit pizza

    Price for two: 1,500

    Camillo's

    Where: Friend's Colony

    Menu munchies: Caramelised Onion and Feta pizza, Prosciutto Crudo pizza, Cacio e Pepe style pizza

    Price for two: 4,000

    So which of these hotspots are you zooming off to for your slice of heaven this evening?

