International Day of Families: Celebrating the quiet pillars of valour and strength behind the Indian Armed Forces

The strength of the armed forces lies not just in those who wear the uniform, but in the unwavering support of their families — the ones who endure every deployment, distance and homecoming with silent resilience. This International Day of Families, students from across Delhi-NCR, raised in army households, reflect on how courage, discipline and sacrifice shaped their lives. Students raised in armed forces shares their stories.

Proud Daughter

Khushboo Jamwal, a first-year student at IGDTUW, is the daughter of a sepoy in the Indian Army. For her, supporting her father is a calling in itself. “Papa has always been the embodiment of duty — to the nation and to us. Whether in uniform or at home, his discipline and quiet strength became the foundation of our family,” she says, adding, “We may not serve on the frontlines, but we’ve always felt part of his journey. It’s a proud feeling, knowing we’re the strength behind someone who strengthens the nation.”

Proud Sister

Vidushi Sharma, a second-year student at Sri Venkateswara College, says her brother, a Lieutenant in the Indian Army, is both her hero and her anchor. “He’s like a second mother to me. His mantra, ‘rona band karo, aur karm karo,’ keeps me going. I’ve seen his journey up close — from preparing for the forces to now serving — and it’s shaped who I am,” she says, adding,“When bhaiya is away, especially during tense times, there’s worry. But he draws strength from us — from long calls and shared stories.”

Proud Sons

Vardaan Vardhan and Krishna, sons of senior BSF officers, grew up with patriotism running through their veins. During recent cross-border tensions, both their fathers were deployed at critical points. “Papa always sounded calm and fearless,” says Vardaan, a fourth-year law student at USLLS, adding, “The tougher part was watching my mother stay strong while he was at the border. But we knew — this is what being a soldier’s family means.”

Krishna, a final-year BBA student at GGSIPU, recalls the pride in being part of a legacy. “My dad’s been serving for 30 years. I had a magical childhood — growing up near camps, snacking at the canteen, riding olive green trucks to school. That world stays with you forever. Even after dad retires, another kid like me will grow up in it. That’s something truly special.”

