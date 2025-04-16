IPL lands in Delhi with DC vs MI: Beats of drums, face paints and fan posters rule Arun Jaitley Stadium

After weeks of wait, the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches finally landed in the heart of India, that is the Capital, on Sunday. As Delhi Capitals (DC) took on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, cricket lovers did what they do best — showed up loud, proud, and full of energy. From vibrant posters to roaring drums and face paints to fan chants, the stadium saw it all turning into a carnival of cricket. The IPL matches finally landed in Delhi and were received with much fanfare as cricket lovers turned up to enjoy the game live.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT and DCToli/IG)

Upping the ante with musical beats

Mannanjot Singh is the official percussionist of the DC Toli.

In the middle of the fan frenzy was Mannanjot Singh, the official percussionist of DC Toli and a state-level cricketer turned tabla maestro. He said, “I’m a cricket tragic (laughs). Though I had to stop playing due to an injury yet being in the stadium and pumping up the crowd with my musical skills is magical. The beats, the cheers, the dancing — it all adds up to something unforgettable for the fans.”

Fan wars: Classic Dilli style

Khushi, a DC fan, is a resident of Meerut. (Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

“I am a hardcore DC fan but my brother is an MI fan and thus he made me wear MI's jersey,” said Khushi, a spirited supporter from Meerut, adding: “So I got the DC logo painted on my face, to get back at him. Dilli never backs down!”

An IPL debut!

Nirbhay Bharadwaj (right) turned up to watch the game with his grandfather, a debutant at live IPL matches.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

“It’s been three long weeks of waiting, and finally the IPL is here in Delhi!” beamed Nirbhay Bharadwaj, a class X student, adding: “I visited the stadium with my daadaji (grandfather); it’s the first-time ever that he watched a live IPL match. Undoubtedly he was so excited!”

Showing up loud and proud were the several fans of DC player Axar Patel, whose posters were spotted across the audience.(Photo: DCToli/IG)

