IPL lands in Delhi with DC vs MI: Beats of drums, face paints and fan posters rule Arun Jaitley Stadium
ByKaran Sethi
Apr 16, 2025 01:55 PM IST
IPL fever hit Delhi when DC faced MI recently. Fans turned Arun Jaitley Stadium into a cricket carnival with posters, drum beats, and electrifying energy.
After weeks of wait, the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches finally landed in the heart of India, that is the Capital, on Sunday. As Delhi Capitals (DC) took on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, cricket lovers did what they do best — showed up loud, proud, and full of energy. From vibrant posters to roaring drums and face paints to fan chants, the stadium saw it all turning into a carnival of cricket.
Upping the ante with musical beats
In the middle of the fan frenzy was Mannanjot Singh, the official percussionist of DC Toli and a state-level cricketer turned tabla maestro. He said, “I’m a cricket tragic (laughs). Though I had to stop playing due to an injury yet being in the stadium and pumping up the crowd with my musical skills is magical. The beats, the cheers, the dancing — it all adds up to something unforgettable for the fans.”
Fan wars: Classic Dilli style
“I am a hardcore DC fan but my brother is an MI fan and thus he made me wear MI's jersey,” said Khushi, a spirited supporter from Meerut, adding: “So I got the DC logo painted on my face, to get back at him. Dilli never backs down!”
An IPL debut!
“It’s been three long weeks of waiting, and finally the IPL is here in Delhi!” beamed Nirbhay Bharadwaj, a class X student, adding: “I visited the stadium with my daadaji (grandfather); it’s the first-time ever that he watched a live IPL match. Undoubtedly he was so excited!”