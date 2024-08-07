Jayashree Acharya's ‘Quest’, an Indian dance fusion showcases courage

It was a sight to behold as Indian classical and contemporary dance forms merged to tell tales of courage, freedom, and resilience at an event in the Capital. Elisha Deep Garg, Jayashree Acharya and Shohini Dutta

The performance, titled Quest: The Journey of Untold Stories - Classical and Contemporary Dance, was directed by the renowned Kathak artist Jayashree Acharya. It featured a heart-touching performance lasting 41 minutes.

The event was also attended by several acid attack and cancer survivors as guests. Distinguished attendees included Odissi dancer Sharon Lowen, author Aruna Vasudev, and others.

Odissi dancer Sharon Lowen

Author Aruna Vasudev

Artist Tirthankar Biswas