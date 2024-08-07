 Jayashree Acharya's ‘Quest’, an Indian dance fusion showcases courage - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jayashree Acharya's ‘Quest’, an Indian dance fusion showcases courage

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 07, 2024 12:53 PM IST

Quest merges Indian classical and contemporary dance forms to tell the extraordinary stories of courage and determination

It was a sight to behold as Indian classical and contemporary dance forms merged to tell tales of courage, freedom, and resilience at an event in the Capital.

Elisha Deep Garg, Jayashree Acharya and Shohini Dutta
Elisha Deep Garg, Jayashree Acharya and Shohini Dutta

The performance, titled Quest: The Journey of Untold Stories - Classical and Contemporary Dance, was directed by the renowned Kathak artist Jayashree Acharya. It featured a heart-touching performance lasting 41 minutes.

The event was also attended by several acid attack and cancer survivors as guests. Distinguished attendees included Odissi dancer Sharon Lowen, author Aruna Vasudev, and others.

Odissi dancer Sharon Lowen
Odissi dancer Sharon Lowen
Author Aruna Vasudev
Author Aruna Vasudev
Artist Tirthankar Biswas
Artist Tirthankar Biswas
Kathak exponent Geetanjali Lal
Kathak exponent Geetanjali Lal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Jayashree Acharya's ‘Quest’, an Indian dance fusion showcases courage
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On