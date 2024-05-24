Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Offers and discounts galore for Delhi's voters

It’s Election Day in Delhi! To encourage voter participation in the Lok Sabha Elections, numerous enticing offers are available for residents. From culinary treats to discounted movie tickets and transportation perks, here’s a roundup of the top deals to enjoy today: Responsible voters in Delhi can show their inked finger to avail discounts and offers at several places across the city.(Photo: Shutterstock)

Food & Beverage Deals

While Bira 91 Taproom is giving away a free Kamikaze shot at their Saket and Gurugram outlets from May 25 to 27, Harajuku Tokyo Cafe in Saket is offering a free dessert to anyone who shows their inked finger. Even hotels like The Lodhi are providing 25% off on dining and takeout at all their restaurants, including Elan, Perbacco, and The Safari Lounge, from May 25 to 27. Abhimanyu Singh Lodha, general manager of the hotel, says, “We are aiming for a high voter turnout and hope such campaigns will combat voter apathy. People should feel privileged and proud to contribute to the democratic process.”

SOCIAL, at all its outlets, is issuing special bills with a message encouraging voting. Guests who return these bills after voting, along with their inked finger, can avail of a 20% discount on their meal until May 31.

Entertainment galore!

To boost voter participation, Cinépolis Cinemas is offering a 20% discount on movie tickets to those who show their inked finger while booking a ticket today. Additionally, you can get a complimentary refill on jumbo popcorn and Coke with every ticket purchase. Devang Sampat, managing director of the multiplex, notes, “We believe in using our platform to promote positive contributions from the people of our country and to celebrate the spirit of democracy.”

For a post-vote celebration, head to CodeBreak 60, an escape room in Kamla Nagar, which is offering a 20% discount today to those who show their inked finger.

Transportation Perks

To facilitate increased voter turnout, Delhi Metro has announced that all metro lines will start running from 4am today, with a frequency of one train every 30 minutes until 6am, after which trains will follow the normal schedule. For those who have voted and want a comfortable ride home, Rapido is offering free rides back home from the polling booth today. BluSmart, the electric cab service, is offering a one-time 50% discount to voters from 6am to 7pm on May 25 across NCR.

Moreover, casting your vote can even earn you a discount on airfare. In celebration of its 19th anniversary, Air India Express is leading a campaign, #VoteAsYouAre, offering up to a 19% discount on the base fare for first-time voters (18 to 22 years old) who book their tickets on the website before June 7.

