News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / Love, light and Lord Ram: Couples embrace Ramayana reverie

Love, light and Lord Ram: Couples embrace Ramayana reverie

BySanchita Kalra
Jan 22, 2024 06:15 PM IST

Couples are choosing to celebrate their weddings and marriage anniversaries with a Ram theme, aligning with Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

In a heartfelt expression of devotion, those unable to visit Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, have discovered meaningful ways to honour the deity. Across India, numerous couples are choosing to celebrate their weddings and marriage anniversaries with a Ram theme, aligning with Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

A wedding invite inspired by Ram-Sita
For example, a soon-to-be married couple is infusing Ram-inspired elements with a twist into their wedding festivities. Kamlesh Aggarwal, a businessman from Faridabad, shares, “To capture the essence of the historic consecration ceremony at my son’s wedding, we have incorporated elements such as hashtags. We used #JaiShriRam in the mehendi ceremony and are planning to perform a Ram Dhun during the sangeet. My son’s baraat will only commence after Shri Ram’s aarti is complete in Ayodhya, as the special moment cannot be missed by anyone.”

The spirit of celebration extends beyond wedding ceremonies to encompass anniversaries as well. A couple from Hyderabad, Girish and Shruti Maheshwari Mallpani, decided to mark their silver anniversary uniquely at home. The couple adorned their home with Ayodhya-themed decor, featuring a Ramcharitmanas-inspired invite, a depiction of the Ram Setu, 5,000 diyas and other divine elements.

Minakshi Gupta from Little Gestures Events, who crafted the decor, explains, “We chose the theme of Lord Ram returning to Ayodhya. The vibrant tones of red and orange fabric, coupled with flowers and 5,000 diyas, accompanied by the chanting of Jai Shree Ram, set the lively tone to commemorate this milestone.”

A couple recreated version of Ram Setu bridge for their 25th anniversary celebration
Meanwhile, a Delhi-based couple, Anjana and Ashok Kapoor from Karol Bagh, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in a unique manner. They forwent grand celebrations and opted for an Akhand Ramayan Paath at home. Anjana remarks, “Instead of a DJ and drinks, we thought this was the best way to contribute to such a significant, historic cultural moment in India and involve our relatives in it.”

