NEET UG retest on June 21: Here’s the exam day checklist for candidates

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination will be held on June 21, from 2pm to 5.15pm, in pen-and-paper mode. The 195-minute window includes both the writing of the paper and in-room formalities such as filling particulars on the Test Booklet and OMR Answer Sheet, signing in front of the invigilator and completing related checks. Before you leave home, read your admit card carefully as a ready guide alongside making a note of your reporting time, centre address, and entry instructions.

A night before, must check this:

1. Admit card printed and photographs pasted

2. Extra passport-size photograph packed

3. Original ID proof packed

4. PwBD certificate packed, if applicable

5. Transparent water bottle kept ready

6. Centre address checked

7. Travel time calculated

8. Barred items removed from your bag

9. Phone and valuables left with a parent/guardian or at home before entry

What is the dress code?

1. Wear simple clothing. Avoid heavy clothes, large buttons, metallic accessories, jewellery, watches, belts and caps

2. Avoid heavy boots or shoes that may delay frisking

3. If you wear religious or customary articles, reach early so the checks can be completed smoothly

Before you leave home:

1. Keep a printed copy of your admit card ready

2. Paste the required passport-size photograph on the admit card

3. Carry the postcard-size photograph in the prescribed format, as downloaded with the admit card

4. Carry one extra passport-size photograph for the attendance sheet

5. Carry one original, valid and non-expired photo ID

6. You may carry a personal transparent water bottle

7. Do not carry valuables, bags or extra items, as the centre will not be responsible for safekeeping