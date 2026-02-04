Norwegian ambassador hosts curtain raiser for the debut of Kahaani: Dilli Ki
The upcoming "Kahaani: Dilli Ki" festival at Travancore Palace, will blend history, heirloom flavours, and artisanal soul to celebrate the city’s "large-hearted" spirit
They say you either love Delhi or you struggle with it, but somehow, we all end up belonging to it.
It is precisely this spirit of belonging that has inspired the launch of the upcoming festival, Kahaani: Dilli Ki. A curtain-raiser at the residence of the Norwegian Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, recently offered a beautiful glimpse of what guests can expect: a vibrant celebration of the history, culture, and traditions of the many “cities” that reside within Delhi.
The evening was a sensory journey through time. Singer and journalist Abhilasha Ojha enthralled guests with a soulful musical performance that travelled from the ancient foundations of Indraprastha to the poetic era of Amir Khusrau.
Meanwhile, food historian and culinary curator Anoothi Vishal introduced a deeply personal element of the festival, highlighting her work with heirloom recipes from various Delhi communities that will be showcased at the festival. She noted that these dishes, prepared by home cooks, represent treasures that are rarely made even in their own kitchens today, brought to the fore specifically for this celebration.
It was followed by a panel discussion between the ambassador of Norway May-Elin Stener, author and historian Malvika Singh and communications expert Ambreen Khan about the Delhi they have known and loved.
Reflecting on her own time in the capital, Ambassador May-Elin Stener spoke of the city’s legendary “large-heartedness.” Having spent two and a half years here, she expressed her gratitude for the warmth she has received, and how the city invites, surprises, and challenges you until it becomes a part of your soul. “Dilli sirf ek sheher nahi hai, ek ehsaas hai,” she remarked, noting that culture serves as the most powerful bridge between nations.
She added, “Long before formal diplomacy, it was stories, music, and curiosity that connected people, a spirit that this festival captures perfectly.”
Sara Abdullah Pilot, co-founder of the festival, emphasised that now is the time for such an initiative. She said, “It’s time to help people reconnect and rediscover the layers of India, noting that recipes and traditions risk disappearing if they aren’t passed down through generations. By creating a fun, interactive space for exploration, the festival aims to meet the growing desire of young people to go back to their roots.”
The festival will take place on February 14-15 at Travancore Palace in New Delhi. The event, founded by Sara Abdullah Pilot and Aishwarya Jha, will weave together the city’s complex layers through expert-led sessions with historians like William Dalrymple, artisanal showcases featuring rare Kalaiwaalas and Zardozi craftsmen, and a deep dive into the Dilli Dehat (rural-urban) landscape.
The experience is anchored by a curated culinary journey of heirloom recipes and a diverse soundscape featuring Indian Ocean and the Dilli Gharana, collectively bridging the gap between Delhi’s ancient myths and its modern, "large-hearted" soul.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanchita Kalra
Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City.