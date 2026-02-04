Norwegian ambassador hosts curtain raiser for the debut of Kahaani: Dilli Ki

They say you either love Delhi or you struggle with it, but somehow, we all end up belonging to it. Norwegian Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, communication expert Ambreen Khan and historian Malvika Singh in conversation during a panel discussion on Delhi they have known and loved It is precisely this spirit of belonging that has inspired the launch of the upcoming festival, Kahaani: Dilli Ki. A curtain-raiser at the residence of the Norwegian Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, recently offered a beautiful glimpse of what guests can expect: a vibrant celebration of the history, culture, and traditions of the many “cities” that reside within Delhi. The evening was a sensory journey through time. Singer and journalist Abhilasha Ojha enthralled guests with a soulful musical performance that travelled from the ancient foundations of Indraprastha to the poetic era of Amir Khusrau. Meanwhile, food historian and culinary curator Anoothi Vishal introduced a deeply personal element of the festival, highlighting her work with heirloom recipes from various Delhi communities that will be showcased at the festival. She noted that these dishes, prepared by home cooks, represent treasures that are rarely made even in their own kitchens today, brought to the fore specifically for this celebration.

It was followed by a panel discussion between the ambassador of Norway May-Elin Stener, author and historian Malvika Singh and communications expert Ambreen Khan about the Delhi they have known and loved. Reflecting on her own time in the capital, Ambassador May-Elin Stener spoke of the city’s legendary “large-heartedness.” Having spent two and a half years here, she expressed her gratitude for the warmth she has received, and how the city invites, surprises, and challenges you until it becomes a part of your soul. “Dilli sirf ek sheher nahi hai, ek ehsaas hai,” she remarked, noting that culture serves as the most powerful bridge between nations. She added, “Long before formal diplomacy, it was stories, music, and curiosity that connected people, a spirit that this festival captures perfectly.”

Sara Abdullah Pilot, Farooq Abdullah, Vehaan Pilot and Nidhi Razdan