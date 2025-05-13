Menu Explore
Operation Sindoor| Netizens flood social media with memes, hail Indian Armed Forces and DGMO’s mic-drop moments

ByKaran Sethi
May 13, 2025 01:00 PM IST

DGMO’s power-packed address stirs national pride leaving social media flooded with memes, tributes saluting the Indian Armed Forces amid recent border tension.

In the aftermath of the recent India-Pakistan standoff, the mood across the nation has been one of pride, unity, and deep respect for the Indian Armed Forces. Among the standout moments were the powerful press briefings that didn’t just deliver facts but stirred emotions and sparked a wave of admiration among all. What followed was a flood of tributes on social media, where netizens turned to both heartfelt notes and humour to salute the bravery of those in uniform.

Check out some of the memes shared on social media.(Photo: X)
Check out some of the memes shared on social media.(Photo: X)

DGMO leads the way

When a soldier speaks for his nation, there’s no chance he can be left unheard! In a feisty and fantastic manner when Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO) addressed the press briefing on Sunday (May 11), it touched the chords of Indians across the world. Here’s a glimpse of how the love for the country and admiration for its Armed Forces received a salute on social media through emotions of respectful humour.

 

They protect while we sleep – A tribute through memes 

Social media was also flooded with memes praising the Indian Armed Forces for ensuring that Indians could sleep peacefully at night knowing they are being protected by those staying awake safeguarding our borders. Netizens are still sharing both sentimental as well as humorous memes, with the same intent: to express gratitude and honour the soldiers.

 

