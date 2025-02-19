Menu Explore
Papon: Surajkund Mela has been a part of my life since my DU days at Motilal Nehru, Ramjas College

ByKaran Sethi
Feb 19, 2025 05:45 PM IST

Musician Papon's memories in Delhi hold a special place for Surajkund Mela. Here's a glimpse of how he revisited the fair with HT City, after his performance. 

At the Surajkund International Crafts Mela, singer Papon not only set the stage on fire with his performance but also took a nostalgic walk through the vibrant fair. Checking out the colourful stalls exhibiting handicrafts from India and abroad, he couldn't help but admire the incredibly rich artistry on display.

Papon recently performed at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
Papon recently performed at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

For Papon, this wasn’t just another visit, but a walk down memory lane. As an alum of Delhi University's Motilal Nehru and Ramjas College, he remebers reminiscing about the good old time when he and his friends would visit the fair to shop, eat, and have a great time. Recalling his special bond with this crafts mela, he shares how performing here felt like life coming full circle.

A Bond With Delhi Where Music And Memories Meet

Papon has visited the Surajkund Mela since his DU days at Motilal Nehru and Ramjas colleges, (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
Papon has visited the Surajkund Mela since his DU days at Motilal Nehru and Ramjas colleges, (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

For Papon, the Surajkund Mela is where the past and present beautifully collide. “This mela has been a part of my life since my college days. I've been coming here for vears now. There is something that keeps bringing me back and each visit brings back happy memories,” he says.

Those carefree moments of youthful exploration have stayed with him, and even now, a childlike wonder still lingers. He adds, “I can still picture myself wandering through these vibrant stalls with friends — laughing, shopping for unique handicrafts, savoring street food, and making memories that have stayed with me.”

A Connect With Mela Audience

Papon has always felt a deep connection with Delhi's audience, but performing at the Surajkund Mela was a new experience for him. “I've performed countless times in Delhi. But when I stepped onto the stage at the mela, I wasn't sure what to expect. The crowd was so diverse, with people from all backgrounds coming together for the concert,” he recalls. As soon as he began his set, the energy shifted as the crowd sang along. “It left me feeling overwhelmed with happiness,” he adds.

Heartfelt Explorations

Papon engaged with the artisans at the mela, immersing himself in the rich cultural tapestry woven through the diverse range of handicrafts.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Papon engaged with the artisans at the mela, immersing himself in the rich cultural tapestry woven through the diverse range of handicrafts.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Papon didn't just browse the handicrafts, he immersed himself into the mela as he engaged with the artisans. Taking note of a unique garment, he marvelled at the rich diversity of textiles on display. “Each textile tells its own cultural story. The designs are captivating… there's something profoundly personal about this craft. It's authentic, and it speak to me,” he opines.

A Nostalgic Reflection

Papon's joy was palpable as he discovered some earthy, traditional musical instruments at the mela.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Papon's joy was palpable as he discovered some earthy, traditional musical instruments at the mela.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Witnessing the cultural performers showcasing traditional sounds brought him profound joy. “It felt really nice to see the cultural performers playing traditional sounds among the hustle of the mela. Sitting with the artisans selling earthy instruments like the flute really touched me,” he shares, adding, “Art and craft has always fascinated me... I still remember learning craft and making toys for my sister. I grew up in Assam surrounded by bamboos, and I'm still fascinated when artisans use bamboo to produce such unique handicrafts.”

